Jeff Gordon Talk Meets Honest Reality Check as Dale Jr’s Ex-Driver Refuses to Buy Into Early Legend Comparisons

Dale Earnhardt Jr. has produced many Cup Series drivers through JR Motorsports, but there aren’t many who can be compared to Hendrick Motorsports legend Jeff Gordon. As a driver, he was one of a kind. Dominating through early success, showcasing immense versatility, and just the right amount of aggression. It is tough to say whether NASCAR has ever had a driver like him, but that question might now be answered as one of Dale Jr.’s drivers faces a tough reality check.

Dale Jr’s driver is attempting to justify his comparison to Gordon

The 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series season was exciting. But one driver shocked the entire field: Connor Zilisch. His impressive rookie season with Dale Jr. earned him a direct comparison with Jeff Gordon. He was around 22 when he made his Cup Series debut in 1993, and Zilisch is 19. But he also faces a harsh reality check.

“I think it’s just more normal to have a kid my age at this level than it was 20 years ago,” Zilisch told the media at Daytona. “So, you know, I don’t have an answer exactly as to why, but I think that would be my guess.”

This is true. Drivers in their late 30s once dominated the Cup Series, and Jeff Gordon made a statement by debuting at a young age. But currently, many teenagers get into racing early. Although Kenny Wallace said otherwise, plenty of kids still love racing and cars in general.

But his Xfinity performance with Dale Jr. in 2025 was nothing short of great. He outperformed many seasoned performers. Dominating the field after two rough starts, he went on to win a whopping 10 races that season, and it wasn’t long before he found himself a full-time Cup Series seat for this season with Trackhouse Racing.

Connor Zilisch is still very young, but he won’t be in a couple of seasons. There will be a lot for him to prove, considering the expectations he has set.

There are quite a few traits that both drivers match. Like Zilisch, Gordon also didn’t run the Busch Series for a very long time before earning a full-time Cup Series seat, and he also won the Series’ Rookie of the Year Award. But the Cup Series is a different field, and it might as well be tougher for Zilisch.

Will Connor Zilisch face a tougher reality check in the Cup Series?

While both drivers have had very similar career paths so far, it is important to note that Jeff Gordon debuted in the Cup Series with Hendrick Motorsports, where he raced throughout his career. HMS was well-established at the time, giving Gordon the best opportunity.

However, this differs significantly in Zilisch’s case. Although moving away from Dale Jr’s team in the Xfinity (now called the O’Reilly Auto Parts) Series for a full-time Cup Series team was a strong move, he is not signed with the best team. Trackhouse Racing, although competitive, isn’t half as strong as HMS was at the time.

It wouldn’t come as a surprise if Zilisch finds himself discussing a move to a stronger team in the future, something that Gordon did not have to worry about. On the other hand, he still has time.

Although Gordon clinched four titles through 93 race wins in the Cup Series, his first season was winless. So far, Connor Zilisch’s comparisons to Jeff Gordon do make sense, and he has quite a target on his back for this season if he wants to keep the comparison alive: the Cup Series Rookie of the Year Award.