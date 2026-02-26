Jeff Gordon Unveils Rick Hendrick’s Failed NASCAR Ambitions With 3-Word Declaration

INDIANAPOLIS, IN – JULY 27: Jeff Gordon, driver of the #24 Axalta Chevrolet, left, and team owner Rick Hendrick pose with trophies after winning the NASCAR Sprint Cup Series Crown Royal Presents The John Wayne Walding 400 at the Brickyard Indianapolis Motor Speedway on July 27, 2014 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Rainier Ehrhardt/Getty Images)

There’s hardly any driver in NASCAR who can reject Rick Hendrick to his face. All except his former driver, Jeff Gordon. Rick Hendrick’s persuasive skills were no match for the former NASCAR champion. During Kevin Harvick’s Happy Hour podcast, Gordon recalled how he couldn’t stop himself from being at odds with Rick Hendrick all because the latter wanted him to get behind the wheel once again.

Jeff Gordon refuses to race in NASCAR again

While talking about Tony Stewart‘s mentality of trying to win everything he can, Harvick mentioned whether Jeff Gordon will come out of retirement for a Truck race appearance. Gordon’s reply was almost instantaneous. “Not a chance.”

At this point, Hendrick thought that it was a good idea to step in and try to convince Gordon.

“I just think Jeff ought to drive a truck, too.” Gordon revealed how the HMS owner has been lobbying to get Gordon behind the wheel of a truck. However, he is simply not interested in it anymore. Even when Kyle Larson tried to coax him into revealing his reasons, Gordon’s ideology was very simple.

“If I were going to race on the smallest track possible. If that’s the smallest, is there a smaller one? I’m not driving this truck. This is about you guys. I’m done driving. I’m having enough challenges and fun trying to keep up with him (Kyle Larson) and him (Rick Hendrick).”

Jeff Gordon has had his fair share of success in NASCAR in the past. So it’s quite understandable why he doesn’t feel the need to return to the sport again. He is not interested in NASCAR anymore. For him, his work at Hendrick Motorsports and in their day-to-day operations is more important than actually racing those cars.

Unlike Jimmie Johnson, who is at the age where he is trying to experiment and enjoy racing as much as he can, Gordon has grown bored with racing in the sport. So, unless he has a sudden change of heart, fans should not expect Jeff Gordon to be racing behind the wheel of any NASCAR car anytime soon.

However, there is another racing series that is secretly capturing Jeff Gordon’s heart.

Jeff Gordon bares his fangs against IROC competitors

During the Goodyear tire test for this year’s International Race of Champions, Jeff Gordon was present on track with other legendary drivers. In Kurt Busch’s words, Gordon and the others turned it into a mini-race.

“And Jeff, I thought we were just going to do a little photo stunt, and he drops the hammer. It’s like, ‘Oh, I’ve got to go.’ It turned into a semi-race out there.”

Gordon, who has participated in the IROC during his NASCAR career from 1995 to 2000, is more than happy to witness the resurgence of the series. His former colleague at Hendrick Motorsports, Ray Evernham, is one of the primary factors behind IROC’s revival in recent years.

“I got fortunate to get that invite and be a part of IROC, with my own career. It’s just amazing every time we’d line up and take the green. You just can’t believe the names that you’re seeing on the cars and who you’re racing against. The best of the best.

“It just makes it a lot of fun and exciting. And so now, there’s just history behind that. And to see it re-emerge, I mean, IROC is a brand in itself. Cars were named after it, you know? So, it’s awesome to see it coming back and to be a part of it.”

So while NASCAR does not provide him the same amount of excitement, it’s not like fans need to wait for too long to watch Gordon race again. This year’s IROC will be the best opportunity to relive his glory days from NASCAR.