Jeff Gordon’s Iconic NASCAR Car Goes up on Sale for $139,000, 17 Years Later

17 years after it thundered around NASCAR’s toughest road courses, one of Jeff Gordon’s iconic No. 24 machines has suddenly resurfaced on the market with a hefty $139,000 price tag.

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The race-used Chevrolet Impala SS, chassis No. 544, is currently listed on eBay and is believed to have been driven by Jeff Gordon during the 2009 Cup Series races at Sonoma and Watkins Glen.

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Visually, it is pure classic Gordon: the unmistakable black DuPont paint scheme, covered with blazing yellow and orange flames stretching across the bodywork, remains one of the most recognizable looks of NASCAR’s modern era. DuPont’s flame game became synonymous with NASCAR’s popularity boom in the late 90s and 2000s.

The car represents a fascinating chapter in Gordon’s career, too. While the four-time champion only won once during the 2009 season, he remained one of NASCAR’s most consistent drivers, finishing third in the final standings with 16 top 5s and 25 top 10s.

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While his 9th-place Sonoma race adds to his road-course dominance, it was his Watkins Glen race in particular that is remembered by many.

During a chaotic multicar incident involving Sam Hornish Jr., Gordon slammed hard into the barrier in one of the nastiest crashes of his later career. With just 27 laps remaining, the violent crash caused a chain reaction that was triggered by Kasey Kahne and Hornish Jr.

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Although Gordon climbed out under his own power, the wreck aggravated his lower back, forcing the veteran driver to visit the infield care centre afterwards. Despite the violent impact, the car itself eventually became a unique piece of NASCAR history.

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Even by 2009, the paint scheme still carried enormous star power, especially on road courses where Gordon remains one of the greatest drivers NASCAR has ever seen. Now, nearly 2 decades later, one of those flame-covered machines is no longer sitting in a Hendrick Motorsports garage; it is waiting for a new owner willing to spend six figures for a genuine piece of NASCAR history.

Parallel to it, another retired Cup driver recently put up his house in a listing, closing yet another chapter.

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Martin Truex Jr. put his Lake Norman property up for sale

Martin Truex Jr. is officially closing another chapter of his NASCAR life. The retired star has listed his Mooresville estate for $7.5 million, putting one of “Race City USA’s” most recognizable driver homes on the market.

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Truex originally purchased the Lake Norman property in 2006 for around $1.5 million before building the custom European-inspired mansion four years later, creating a private retreat.

Imago DAYTONA BEACH, FL – FEBRUARY 12: Martin Truex, Jr. 56 TRICON Garage Bass Pro Shops/Tracker Boats Toyota is being interviewed during Media Day for the NASCAR, Motorsport, USA Cup Series Daytona 500 on February 12, 2025 at Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, FL. Photo by Jeff Robinson/Icon Sportswire AUTO: FEB 12 NASCAR Cup Series Daytona 500 Media Day EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon2502124023500

Spread across nearly 5 acres of waterfront property, the estate blends luxury with the kind of laid-back atmosphere that fits Martin Truex Jr. perfectly.

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The 14,307-square-foot home includes five bedrooms, five full bathrooms, and four half baths, alongside resort-style features like an infinity pool with a waterfall, a private dock with a boat lift, a fire pit, a guest apartment, and a carriage house.

The listing also feels symbolic of where Truex Jr.’s life is headed after stepping away from full-time NASCAR competition in 2024.

His close friend and NASCAR veteran, Dale Earnhardt Jr., once joked that retirement would probably pull Truex away from the chaos of racing and toward quieter passions like fishing, hunting, and spending more time outdoors.

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Nearly a year later, that prediction seems more accurate than ever as the former Cup champion begins moving on from the home that anchored most of his NASCAR career.