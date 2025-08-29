Jeff Gordon’s Iconic $201B Sponsor Shifts Gear as Toni Breidinger’s Partner Changes Beverage Landscape

In NASCAR, sponsors aren’t just logos slapped on sheet metal. They’re the lifeblood pumping through the sport. They bankroll the teams, shape how drivers are seen, and sometimes turn racers into household names. Richard Petty had STP, Dale Earnhardt had Goodwrench, and Jeff Gordon had Pepsi.

That rainbow-colored Pepsi No. 24 wasn’t just a car; it was a cultural icon, rocketing Gordon to crossover fame as one of motorsports’ biggest stars. His paint scheme was as recognizable as his four championships, making Pepsi synonymous with NASCAR glory.Sponsorships are more than deals; they’re part of the sport’s soul.

Fans still talk about the Winston Cup days, Budweiser’s Clydesdales, or Mountain Dew’s bold campaigns. Those brands didn’t just fund races; they defined eras. Now, with NASCAR fighting for younger fans in a crowded entertainment world, the brands drivers align with say a ton about where the sport’s headed. That’s why PepsiCo’s latest move, tied to a rising star like Toni Breidinger, is stirring up buzz and pointing to a new direction for NASCAR’s future.

PepsiCo supercharges its Energy drink game

PepsiCo, the $201 billion giant that powered Jeff Gordon’s legendary No. 24, is making waves again, this time doubling down on the energy drink boom. Through a $585 million deal, the company boosted its stake in Celsius Holdings to 11%, signaling a sharp pivot toward where consumer tastes are speeding. Energy drinks are hot with names like Red Bull and Monster, and PepsiCo is betting big on Celsius to grab that market. It’s not just about selling cans; it’s about tapping into a lifestyle of performance, wellness, and youthful energy, a far cry from the soda-soaked days of Gordon’s era.

For Toni Breidinger, NASCAR’s first Arab-American woman racing full-time in the Truck Series, this is huge. She’s already got Celsius in her corner, alongside brands like Raising Cane’s and 818 Tequila, which broke ground as a unique sponsor. PepsiCo’s deeper investment in Celsius means more marketing muscle and bigger visibility for drivers like her. Picture Breidinger’s No. 5 Tundra screaming down the track with Celsius branding backed by PepsiCo’s distribution empire. That’s not just a logo; it’s a statement, elevating her from rookie to a player in NASCAR’s next generation.

This move flips the script on what sponsorships mean. Back in Gordon’s day, it was about flashy paint schemes and mass-market appeal. PepsiCo’s shift to Celsius shows brands now want authenticity with drivers who vibe with fitness, empowerment, and modern hustle. Breidinger, with her social media savvy and barrier-breaking career, fits that mold perfectly. She’s not just racing for wins; she’s building a brand that resonates with a new crowd, and PepsiCo’s Celsius push could supercharge her rise.

It’s a full-circle moment. Gordon turned Pepsi into a NASCAR legend, using sponsorships to cement his legacy. Now Breidinger’s got a shot to do the same with Celsius, leveraging PepsiCo’s clout to stand out in a crowded field. Sponsorships aren’t just about cash; they’re about strategy, synergy, and storytelling. With Celsius, Breidinger is poised to tell a story that’s less about soda and more about energy, grit, and the future of racing.

This isn’t just a corporate deal; it’s a sign of where NASCAR is headed. As brands pivot from traditional drinks to wellness-driven energy products, drivers like Breidinger are in the driver’s seat to redefine what sponsorships can do. PepsiCo’s $585 million bet on Celsius isn’t just about market share; it’s about aligning with a new generation of fans and drivers who are all about performance and authenticity.

Gordon’s Darlington dynasty still looms large

At Hendrick Motorsports’ race shop in Concord, North Carolina, Jeff Gordon stood in front of the scuffed-up No. 24 Chevrolet he drove to victory in the 1997 Southern 500 at Darlington. The memories hit hard, but not all warm and fuzzy. “I look at that and that actually makes me mad because I almost lost that race,” Gordon said, recalling late wall contact while holding off a charging Jeff Burton. “He ran me down, and then I got in the wall. And then he really ran me down. One more lap and it would’ve been over.” That raw competitive fire shows why Gordon was a legend, especially at Darlington, the track “Too Tough to Tame.”

Gordon’s Darlington resume is unreal with six Southern 500 wins, including a jaw-dropping four straight from 1995 to 1998, and seven total victories, trailing only David Pearson’s 10 and Dale Earnhardt’s nine. From 1995 to 1999, he never finished worse than third in eight races there, leading laps in 27 of his 36 career starts. With crew chief Ray Evernham, Gordon won three Cup championships and 47 points races, and their Darlington dominance still leaves them in awe.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

“We’re both in awe of what we did together and the things that, in some ways, will never be done again,” Gordon said. “Certainly, it never was repeated in either one of our careers after we split up, so we do revel in those seasons and those moments of how great that was and get to relive it now.”

As Darlington celebrates its 75th anniversary with the 2025 Cook Out Southern 500, Gordon’s legacy looms large. Now Hendrick’s vice chairman, he’s passing the torch to drivers like Toni Breidinger, who carry the same hunger he did. While Gordon’s Pepsi days defined an era, Breidinger’s Celsius partnership, backed by PepsiCo’s big bet, could shape the next one. From the rainbow No. 24 to the No. 5 Tundra, sponsorships keep evolving, but the drive to win and leave a mark stays the same.