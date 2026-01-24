Jenson Button Pleads to NASCAR Owners on Live TV Years After Failed Chicago Return

Jenson Button is among the Formula 1 legends who have tried to make their mark in stock car racing. He was a key member of the Garage 56 team that brought the spotlight to NASCAR at the 2023 24 Hours of Le Mans. The 2009 Formula 1 world champion has displayed his prowess in many motorsports other than F1. He also got a chance to compete in the NASCAR Cup Series in 2023 with Rick Ware Racing. The year after that, Button got the chance to come back to NASCAR.

One of his sponsors, Mobil1, was ready to provide him with a ride for the race at the Chicago Street Course. After all, Mobil1 was among the primary sponsors of the race that year. Unfortunately, Jenson Button could not participate in the race due to his commitment to SKY for the 2024 British Grand Prix. Since then, NASCAR has not seen Button return to the wheel once again. But during a recent event, with new street course developments in the sport, Button couldn’t hide his attraction towards stock car racing once again.

Jenson Button hints at a return with popular NASCAR team

“Does anyone that’s got a truck that wants me to drive it? If it’s got a wheel and a gearstick, I’m there.” These were Button’s words when he was talking about the San Diego Street Course during the 2026 edition of the 24 Hours of Daytona. He immediately pleaded that he was ready to drive during the race if any team was ready to give him a ride in their car.

But his words had a deeper meaning behind them.

Jenson Button 15 Rick Ware Racing Mobil 1 Ford talks to the media after practice for the NASCAR Cup Series EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix on March 24, 2023 at Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas.

Jenson Button was clearly referring to Kaulig Racing and their idea of calling former champions and legendary racers back on track. Their All-Star seat is being displayed as a tool to catch the attention of the media and fans in their favor. So naturally, Button immediately showcased his willingness to drive for them.

The San Diego street course, in particular, has caught a lot of attention. It is designed more like a traditional racing circuit, complete with chicanes after straights and large run-off areas at the turns. It is also built around a naval base, giving breathtaking views to the drivers.

So for Jenson Button, San Diego would be the perfect course to challenge himself among the NASCAR drivers on equal grounds. His traditional racing prowess will definitely come in handy during a lap at the San Diego street course.

But if he does get to drive in the NASCAR race at San Diego Street Course, Jenson Button won’t be alone. In fact, one of his former teammates will be joining him in San Diego, and their rivalry will be a pure spectacle to watch.

Jimmie Johnson is coming home

It is no wonder that Jimmie Johnson will be racing in San Diego. After all, he literally grew up near the Coronado naval base, the venue around which the track is created. Jimmie Johnson and Jenson Button are former teammates from Garage 56 in Le Mans. Their joint efforts were able to bring the sport of NASCAR to popularity in Europe.

But more than that, Jimmie Johnson loves NASCAR and his hometown. Talking about the race, Johnson said:

“To come back home, compete in front of my community, the military, my family, and friends, and do it with Carvana and Legacy Motor Club, this is one of those full-circle experiences I will never forget. It’s a lifelong dream.”

It will be the best end to his racing career. Even though Johnson has retired from the sport, he still makes part-time appearances. Considering the fact that his grandparents were buried at Fort Rosecrans National Cemetery, which is near the base, he would want to honor their memory in San Diego.

Will Jimmie Johnson finally hang up his cap at the NASCAR San Diego Street Course? What do you think?