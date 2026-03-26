Jesse Love Breaks Down Early Life Lessons That Drives His NASCAR Success

Rising through NASCAR’s ranks isn’t just about speed; it’s about what you carry with you along the way. And Jesse Love seems to have cracked the code. For the 21-year-old former Xfinity champion, the foundation of his rapid climb wasn’t built overnight. It came from a mindset drilled into him early, one that turned small habits into stepping stones. Long before the trophies and headlines, Love was already shaping the approach that now defines his run in NASCAR.

Love reveals his secret ingredient for NASCAR success

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The success at a young age has come with a lot of hard work. He outlined habits that helped him achieve all the success so far in his career in a conversation with Jess Gluck.

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“I tried to live by — and I still live by this — “Everything counts all the time,” Love said on Gluck’s podcast. “That’s what my dad always told me. The things you don’t feel like count, they might not seem big in the moment, but they add up…You can continue to just put pennies in a bucket and build your stock up if you do small things, like when you’re 15, and you’re having good posture, and you’re trying to speak and say the right things. It doesn’t matter.”

That philosophy didn’t just stay as words; it showed up in how quickly Love moved through the racing ladder.

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He wasn’t just another prospect; he was winning titles before most drivers even settled into stock cars.

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By 15, he had already made history as the youngest champion in the ARCA West Series and then backed it up with another title the very next year. It wasn’t just early success; it was sustained, and it built a reputation that followed him into every next step.

Imago DAYTONA BEACH, FL – FEBRUARY 15: Jesse Love 2 Richard Childress Racing Whelen Chevrolet races with Connor Zilisch 88 JR Motorsports WeatherTech Chevrolet during the running of the NASCAR, Motorsport, USA Xfinity Series United Rentals 300 on February 15, 2025, at Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, FL. Photo by Jeff Robinson/Icon Sportswire AUTO: FEB 15 NASCAR Xfinity Series United Rentals 300 EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon25021514340300

His early career success across multiple racing disciplines didn’t come by accident- it was built over years of racing in events.

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And while the 21-year-old has already made his mark in the NASCAR O’Reilly Series by clinching the title for Richard Childress Racing last year, he has made it clear that he won’t be stopping any time soon.

Love gets real about his Cup ambitions.

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Before setting his sights on a full-time jump, Jesse Love had already had a taste of the Cup series. The youngster made his debut at Bristol last year and added a few more starts soon after, quietly building experience against NASCAR’s toughest field.

While the outings haven’t been headline worthy, a 31st-place finish in 2025 at Bristol, he has since continued gaining experience with part-time outings in 2026.

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Adding COTA and Talladega to his résumé, Love has made confident appearances in the No. 33 Chevrolet. Those early outings seem to have done their job because now the 21-year-old sounds far more assured about what comes next.

“I have no intentions of running another year in O’Reilly,” he said. “I pretty much have to go to the Cup Series next year because there’s no situation that I can find, at least, that I would be full-time. You can only stay at this level for so long until funding and things like that don’t work…”

With Love already embedded in the Richard Childress Racing pipeline, a promotion feels like the next logical step.

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RCR has leaned on its No. 33 entry as a flexible seat for developing drivers, giving Love experience at the top level while keeping him in-house. If a full-time opening comes up, it wouldn’t be surprising to see the team look at Love as an option.