When Jesse Love signed with Richard Childress Racing ahead of the 2024 season, he had never competed in NASCAR’s second-tier series. Richard Childress was willing to put an 18-year-old in a car that had won the championship with Austin Hill’s predecessor, Tyler Reddick. Three seasons later, Love is leaving the Chevrolet camp as a series champion himself. Now, another family-owned NASCAR team is placing its faith in the young driver, and there is a good reason why the opportunity appeals to him.

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“I’m very excited, not just for the fact that I’m getting to go to the Cup Series and obviously elevate my game and race against the best in America, but also race an amazing team with the most history in all the sport like the Wood Brothers have,” Jesse Love said during an interview at the Adelaide Grand Final, shared by JJ on X.

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For someone who grew up racing quarter midgets in California, there is considerable significance in getting behind the wheel of the No. 21 Ford. Wood Brothers Racing has been around since 1950, and its approach to running a race team has survived several generations of NASCAR. Glen Wood’s family remains involved in the business, even as the technical demands of modern stock car racing have changed considerably.

Jesse Love understands what it takes to race within a family-run operation. His father helped him get started in racing at five, and he spent much of his childhood competing on local tracks.

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Even his introduction to NASCAR’s national series came through an organization where the owner’s family was heavily involved in the business.

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“Amazing people, like, from top to bottom. It’s been great to be around a family kind of oriented organization like they are,” Love added.

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Interestingly, the Wood Brothers find themselves in a position similar to the one they were in a decade ago. In 2016, the organization returned to full-time competition with a 22-year-old Ryan Blaney behind the wheel. Blaney had shown considerable promise in NASCAR’s lower divisions but had yet to establish himself against the sport’s biggest names.

The partnership produced a Cup victory at Pocono Raceway in 2017, where Blaney held off Kevin Harvick after passing Kyle Busch. Blaney eventually moved to Team Penske, winning the Cup championship six years later.

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That same technical alliance between Penske and the Wood Brothers remains an important part of what makes Jesse Love’s move so interesting.

Unlike most rookies joining single-car organizations, Love will have access to resources from one of NASCAR’s most successful modern teams. Having champions like Blaney and Joey Logano within the Ford camp should also help him navigate the transition from Chevrolet machinery.

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“I feel extremely confident to go to next year and start to learn and eventually start to race for wins and see if we can race for a championship,” Love continued.

Of course, the Wood Brothers have experienced their share of difficulties with the current generation of Cup cars. Harrison Burton spent three seasons with the organization, managing just one victory before his departure.

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His successor, Josh Berry, won at Las Vegas Motor Speedway in 2025, but the partnership will end after two seasons.

What distinguishes Jesse Love from both drivers is the consistency with which he has won championships while progressing through the developmental ranks. He secured consecutive ARCA Menards Series West titles before winning the national ARCA championship in 2023. Remarkably, he won half the races on the national schedule that year.

His 2025 NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series championship further strengthened his credentials, although Cup racing presents an entirely different test. Love will encounter drivers who have spent years understanding the Next Gen car, something no amount of success in the lower divisions can fully prepare him for.

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That is where the Wood Brothers’ experience becomes particularly valuable. The organization knows how to bring a young driver along without necessarily expecting immediate results. Jesse Love, meanwhile, gets to begin the most demanding phase of his career in an environment that resembles the one in which he learned to race.