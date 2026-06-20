Jesse Love Takes a Sly Dig at Richard Childress & Co. Amidst Changed OEM Loyalty

Switching teams is one thing in NASCAR, but switching manufacturers is completely different. Jesse Love’s transfer from Chevrolet’s pipeline to Ford attracted attention across the garage. Love’s tenure with Richard Childress Racing in the No. 2 Chevy will come to an end in 2027 when he takes over the legendary No. 21 Ford at Wood Brothers Racing. For many, he was seen as a future choice to drive one of the Cup cars at RCR. But given the situation, he had to make a switch, and he’s now opening up about his decision to leave the Chevy camp.

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For Jesse Love, the move from Richard Childress Racing to Wood Brothers Racing wasn’t simply about reaching the Cup Series. It was about choosing where he believes his future belongs.

“I think that at the end of the day, trying to, you know, find a place where I can make a home and make a career out of and be with the top organization is really important to me and I feel like this opportunity was able to present that suit to me.”

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That line stood out because Love already had a pretty convincing case to stay put. He made an immediate mark after joining Richard Childress Racing in the Xfinity Series in 2024, capturing the pole in his first race at Daytona. The bond only became stronger after that. Love grew into one of Chevrolet’s most promising young prospects and ultimately helped RCR win the 2025 Xfinity Series. But ever since Kyle Busch’s tragic passing, something changed within the RCR camp. Austin Hill has emerged as the trusted option for the rest of the 2026 season, and maybe even for next year.

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Love will take Josh Berry’s spot in the renowned No. 21 entry at Wood Brothers Racing starting in 2027. And few cars in NASCAR have the same history as that one. Dating back to 1950, Wood Brothers Racing is still the oldest NASCAR team in continuous operation. The company has a reputation for placing drivers in positions that launch legendary careers rather than just sustain them, and it has worked with legends of all eras.

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Love also acknowledged that the decision wasn’t straightforward. “I’m a Chevrolet driver right now, and I had my commitment to Team Chevy and first and foremost, and unfortunately, you know that that’s that wasn’t an option, it seemed like,” he said.

That comment quietly revealed a lot. Love is switching manufacturers in addition to teams when he joins Wood Brothers. Wood Brothers maintains a technical affiliation with Team Penske and Ford Performance, which is one of NASCAR’s closest collaborations. Ford supplies money, engines, parts access, and manufacturer assistance, while Penske offers the team engineering resources, setup guidance, chassis expertise, and competition support.

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It also fixes Ford’s development pipeline issues. Chevrolet has Connor Zilisch as their up-and-coming driver, Toyota and 23XI Racing confirmed Corey Heim’s debut season for 2027, and now Ford has added Jesse Love. For young drivers, opportunities at the Cup level are few and far between, which is probably why Love opted to jump ship and head to a Ford team.

For a young driver trying to establish himself long term, that combination appears to have checked every box. And something which he didn’t see value in at the Richard Childress Racing and Chevrolet partnership. And if Love’s comments are any indication, more than anything, it was about finding a place he believes can become home.

Richard Childress Racing is keeping the bigger picture in mind

While Jesse Love may already have his Cup Series future lined up, Richard Childress Racing isn’t treating the announcement as a breakup. Rather, the organization responded with support.

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“Richard Childress Racing is appreciative of Jesse Love’s contributions during his three seasons with our organization and wishes him nothing but success in the future. Jesse is a talented racer, and we are proud to have played a role in his development into a NASCAR champion. All parties remained aligned and committed to defending the NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series championship in 2026,” the organization said in a statement.

The final sentence is important. Jesse Love still has work to do at RCR. Love is now ranked second in terms of points in 2026. Love still has a genuine chance to retain the title he won a year ago because of the Chase structure, but Justin Allgaier has established a sizable edge via consistency.

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And it could be particularly crucial for RCR to stay focused on taking small steps at this stage. The company is still adjusting to Kyle Busch’s passing, and you don’t hurry the replacement of such a significant person. For the time being, Austin Hill will continue to drive the No. 33 Chevrolet for the rest of the season and may continue to play a role until 2027. That makes RCR’s response even more notable.

Rather than turning Love’s departure into a distraction, the team appears determined to finish the season together. And before everyone goes their own way, they both (Jesse Love and Richard Childress) could win another title together.