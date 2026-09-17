JGR Drops New Evidence in Bid to Hold Chris Gabehart and Spire in Contempt of Court

The legal battle between Joe Gibbs Racing and Chris Gabehart has taken another turn, with JGR presenting new evidence in its case against its former crew chief and Spire Motorsports. A court had previously granted a partial injunction restricting Gabehart from performing duties that overlap with his former role at JGR. Now, the team is seeking further action, pointing to alleged conduct that it says violates those restrictions. The latest filing brings competition meetings, tire pressures, and setup discussions into the growing dispute.

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Bob Pockrass has provided the latest development in the legal fight between Joe Gibbs Racing, Chris Gabehart, and Spire Motorsports. According to Pockrass’ latest X post, “In JGR-Gabehart/Spire lawsuit, JGR has filed motion that seeks Gabehart/Spire be held in contempt for violating restraining order that Gabehart can’t perform similar duties as he has at JGR. Among evidence cited: comments he made in competition meetings on tire pressures/setups.”

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The latest move also carries added significance because JGR previously withdrew a similar allegation from the case. In July, the organization pulled back a claim concerning Gabehart’s alleged involvement in Spire’s competition strategy after acknowledging that it did not have enough information to substantiate the allegation.

The withdrawn allegation had previously appeared in court documents obtained by Matt Weaver. JGR had told the court that “A Spire employee has informed a JGR employee that Gabehart is in charge of and/or significantly participating in Spire’s competition strategy and decisions.”

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However, later Pockrass had updated that JGR had withdrawn the allegation, stating, “JGR says ‘it does not possess nonprivileged information sufficient to support the allegations.’”

If established, JGR argued that such involvement could have violated Gabehart’s non-compete agreement. JGR’s earlier filing also alleged that Spire had allowed Gabehart into its shop in December and January, before his eventual hiring.

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The organization further claimed that Spire co-owner Jeff Dickerson had told individuals that he possessed proprietary information and trade secrets that Gabehart had taken from JGR.

However, Weaver reported at the time that JGR had not provided proof that Spire possessed or was using JGR trade secrets, even after Judge Susan C. Rodriguez asked the organization to substantiate those allegations. That issue placed additional importance on JGR being able to support its claims with evidence.

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The broader lawsuit began in February after JGR learned that Gabehart was leaving to become Chief Motorsports Officer/COO at Spire Motorsports in February earlier this year.

JGR alleged that Gabehart photographed sensitive information from his company laptop and synced proprietary material to a personal Google Drive folder labeled “Spire.” JGR maintains that it terminated Gabehart for cause on February 9, 2026, triggering an 18-month non-compete.

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Gabehart and Spire have disputed the enforceability of that restriction, arguing that it is moot because JGR stopped paying Gabehart his regular wages in November 2025.

Gabehart joined JGR in 2012 as an engineer before eventually becoming Denny Hamlin’s crew chief on the No. 11. He later moved into the competition director role, taking on broader responsibilities within the organization.

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The case also suffered a setback for JGR on August 26, when Judge Rodriguez denied its motion to dismiss counterclaims filed by Gabehart and Spire. That decision allowed Spire’s countersuit concerning an alleged breached oral agreement involving the employee trade to proceed toward trial.

It was a small win for Spire but wasn’t the deciding factor that would settle this confusing legal tussle for once and all. The federal jury trial is scheduled to begin on February 1, 2027, in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of North Carolina.