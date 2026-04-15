JGR President Opens Up on the Emotional Garage Milestone That Stunned NASCAR

Numbers in NASCAR carry stories. But sometimes, despite history, these numbers collect dust at the back of a bookshelf. No. 54 was one of them. However, in a single moment, with Ty Gibbs’ win at Bristol under the livery, it has forced its way back into the conversation and reminded us of a past that we had dared to forget.

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A banner, a number, and a moment that meant more than just another win

When Joe Gibbs Racing President Dave Alpern opened his heart about the significant milestone, his emotion couldn’t stay limited to stats but revealed something far more worthy.

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“We’ve got 229 Cup banners in our shop,” he began, grounding the moment in the sheer scale of Joe Gibbs Racing’s legacy, “but that was the first number 54 to go up there.

“To have a new number just was really, really cool.”

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He also went on to state, “And I saw a stat that the 54 last won in Cup in 1971 with Lenny Pond. Kind of fun.”

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This signaled us to an even broader truth that the No. 54 had been absent from racing for a long time and had certainly been missed a lot, making its return feel less routine and more restorative. After 131 starts and a continuous effort of four years, Ty Gibbs finally got his due, one that no one saw coming.

Inside the garage, the moment even turned personal. “We were in a meeting, and Jimmy Makar, I asked the trivia question and Jimmy Makar got it right. Knew what colour the car was, everything. He’s awesome.”

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And then came the one that tied this beautiful present of a memory together, “But, yeah, so cool to get the 54 back in victory lane and to get it up on our banner wall.”

However, what we must not forget is that there exists a huge history behind the now forgotten No. 54. In fact, the history is so wide that Alpern had to make a special reference, stating, “And I talked to Bobby Labonte, and of course, he ran the 54 for a little bit back in the Slim Jim, back when it was the Busch Series.”

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Why was this number so revered, and why was it forgotten? Why does it mean so much as a symbol? Well, to find the answers, we have to turn to the back pages a bit.

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The forgotten number that finally found its place again

Long before “the number” became central to Joe Gibbs Racing’s milestone, it lived a quiet life in NASCAR’s top tier. If we look back, the number really wasn’t as dominating. Why it’s mostly forgotten is that out of 581 starts, it has just three wins. Its most defining stretch came through Jimmy Pardue, who sat for 178 races in the car with two wins and 78 top-10s, more than anybody else in it. Lennie Pond was next, who not only earned the 1973 Rookie of the Year but also delivered the number’s most notable victory at Talladega in 1978.

For decades, the number stood forgotten, disappearing from the Cup Series.

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Now whoosh back to today. At the Food City 500, Ty Gibbs’ marvelous racing guided JGR to a striking victory. But even more important than that was when he drove the No. 54 to Victory Lane at Bristol; NASCAR itself took the liberty of framing it as the first Cup win for the number since the late 1970s, effectively ending one of the sport’s quieter droughts.

Imago ATLANTA, GA – SEPTEMBER 08: The pit crew of Ty Gibbs 54 Joe Gibbs Racing He Gets Us Toyota services the race car during the running of the NASCAR, Motorsport, USA Cup Series Quaker State 400 available at Walmart on September 08, 2024 at Atlanta Motor Speedway in Hampton, GA. Photo by Jeff Robinson/Icon Sportswire AUTO: SEP 08 NASCAR Cup Series Quaker State 400 available at Walmart EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon2409085284400

In fact, racing fans actually know that the number didn’t completely vanish. Within JGR, the number had become synonymous with Gibbs’ rise in the Xfinity Series, where he debuted in 2021 and won a championship just a year later in 2022.

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Therefore, the case wasn’t that No. 54 was forgotten; it was just that it was absent when it mattered the most. And Ty Gibbs changed that. The number that usually sat on the margins finally found its way to the centre stage after almost 45 years. Maybe that, in itself, is the charm of America’s greatest racing stage.