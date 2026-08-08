JGR Star Doubles Down on Kyle Larson’s High Limit Racing Commitment With Massive Announcement

Chase Briscoe never really left dirt racing. Despite having one of NASCAR’s most coveted seats at Joe Gibbs Racing, he was back at the Chili Bowl earlier this year, fielding a midget for Karter Sarff through his own team. That was a toe in the water. What he announced on August 8, ahead of the Knoxville Nationals, is a full cannonball.

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Chase Briscoe Racing has bought Brent Marks Racing and will run full-time in the High Limit Sprint Car Series, as reported by journalist Jeff Gluck on X.

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Brent Marks is not going anywhere. He keeps the No. 19 car, stays behind the wheel, and steps into a General Manager role on top of it. Magical Vacation Planners, which has backed Briscoe in NASCAR for years, came in as primary sponsor to help make the deal happen.

Everything aligned for Briscoe in some way. Marks finished third in High Limit’s first full season in 2024. This year he has already won at Eldora and Fremont. The hauler, the crew, the franchise, and the momentum were all already there. Briscoe simply took ownership of what was already working.

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The JGR driver’s father, Kevin, a sprint car racer himself for over 20 years, handles day-to-day operations and will continue managing the secondary car for Sarff.

His grandfather Richard started owning sprint cars back in 1976, meaning this is much more than just a side venture for Briscoe.

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Chase Briscoe will not drive. It is pretty standard for top-tier teams to protect their assets. There are exceptions to this, though, as Kyle Larson made it a point to get the freedom to go dirt racing while under contract with Hendrick Motorsports.

But JGR doesn’t allow its drivers to do so. So Marks races, Kevin manages, and Briscoe owns. He has been pretty clear about where he wants to take this long-term.

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“Once I started the NASCAR journey, I always knew I wanted to stay a part of the sport as an owner and give back to drivers I felt like deserved opportunities, because I wouldn’t be where I am today without the same thing,” Briscoe said during a 2024 press release.

Having a funded, professional team already in place gives him something to build that vision around, rather than starting from a garage and a dream. There is a detail here that is almost too clean.

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Briscoe drives the No. 19 Toyota at Joe Gibbs Racing. Marks has raced the No. 19 sprint car for years. Same number, two series, one owner now.

The sponsor story fits together just as neatly. Interstate Batteries has its name on the High Limit series itself and has been one of JGR’s cornerstone partners for decades. Magical Vacation Planners already had a hand in Briscoe’s NASCAR side of things. Both brands now show up for two disciplines under the same roof.

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One change on the crew side worth noting is that long-time crew chief Heath Moyle left before the deal closed. The new lineup has not skipped a beat, though. Marks went out and won at BAPS Motor Speedway shortly after.

None of this happens without what Kyle Larson built. When Larson and Brad Sweet launched High Limit in 2022, the whole pitch was giving dirt track team owners real equity and a franchise they could actually sell.

Larson later bought in the numbers too. Over four years, High Limit Racing committed $18 million to its franchised teams. Based on a 2025 press release, this year alone, chartered teams split over $3.9 million, a number set to cross $5 million annually by 2029. Fifty percent of all streaming revenue goes back to the teams monthly.

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Marks got his franchise by finishing top five in the first season. Chase Briscoe bought the team, and the franchise came with it. That is the whole point. Larson designed a system where sprint car team ownership could finally hold real market value, something you could buy, sell, or build on. Briscoe just became the most visible proof that it actually works.