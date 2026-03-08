JGR Star Gets Back at Crew Chief’s Heated Radio Rant as Bad Luck Dooms NASCAR Season

Chase Briscoe’s frustrating afternoon at Phoenix Raceway took a sharp turn on Lap 131 of the Straight Talk Wireless 500 NASCAR race. The Joe Gibbs Racing driver had been reporting vibrations in his car for several laps before disaster finally struck. As Briscoe entered Turn 3, his right-side tires suddenly failed, sending the No. 19 car hard into the outside wall.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

The impact ended his NASCAR race almost immediately. Briscoe limped the damaged car back toward the garage area, but the extent of the damage proved too severe for repairs. His team was ultimately unable to fix the car, making Briscoe the first driver officially out of the race. But while the crash itself was unfortunate, Briscoe’s reaction over the team radio caught plenty of attention.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Yeah, I read the DVP map this week,” Briscoe said dryly after the incident.

ADVERTISEMENT

The remark was a clear reference to a heated exchange that had taken place the previous week at the Circuit of the Americas (COTA). During that race, Briscoe was running third when a transaxle failure forced him to head to the garage area for repairs. Because COTA’s facility is massive, he asked for directions to the Damaged Vehicle Policy (DVP) repair area.

His crew chief, James Small, responded, but not exactly calmly.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Maybe you should read the f***ing map! Down the back! At the back, near the parking lot!” Small shouted over the radio.

For context, NASCAR’s Damaged Vehicle Policy (DVP) governs how teams handle crash damage during races. Once a car is ruled under the policy, teams must complete repairs either in their assigned pit box or in a designated garage repair area within a limited time window.

ADVERTISEMENT

Briscoe’s sarcastic jab at Phoenix NASCAR race suggested the moment at COTA clearly hadn’t been forgotten. Even as bad luck continued to plague his season.