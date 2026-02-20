JGR Star Left Stranded by Tony Stewart in Daytona as Smoke Breaks His Big ‘Promise’

Jeff Gluck probably did not expect to stir up unfinished business in the Daytona garage, but that’s exactly what happened. His simple 12 Questions segment turned into a hilarious, slightly painful confession from Tony Stewart’s ex-driver. During the interview, the JGR star shared just how coveted the NASCAR legend’s helmet has been, and how a long-promised swap has yet to happen. But ultimately, he was left wondering what could have been as the trade never quite materialized.

“This offseason, we went hunting and at the airport after, Noah (Gragson) mentioned something about a helmet. I said, ‘Hey, if you’re just going to hand out helmets, I’ll gladly take one.’ Tony said he’d bring it to Daytona and to text him when Daytona comes around. I texted him the other day and said, ‘Hey, just a reminder, I don’t know if you were being serious or not, but it would be an honor and privilege to get one of your helmets.’”

It sounded like a simple request by Stewart’s long-term fan and mentee, Chase Briscoe, but what followed was nothing short of a heartburn.

“He said, ‘I don’t have a helmet for you. I’ve got to put a lot of thought into this one. I want it to be special.’” But he brought Noah’s, so I don’t know if he forgot or if he’s being for real,” the Joe Gibbs Racing driver revealed.

It is no secret that Tony Stewart and Chase Briscoe’s bond goes way back. Apart from holding an employer-employee relation, Briscoe has openly shared that he grew up idolizing Tony Stewart, especially the Home Depot-sponsored No. 14 car that the four-time Cup Series champion drove during much of his peak NASCAR years.

As a child, Briscoe didn’t just play Stewart in video games; he dressed like him, wore Stewart-style gear, and used the number and color in play. That deep connection laid the foundation right from Briscoe’s early dirt track racing days, and that’s why Stewart’s simple word of exchanging the helmets was like a big promise for him.

Additionally, giving a helmet to a mentor is more than a tribute. The gesture wasn’t casual memorabilia trading; it was intentional and sentimental, meant as a way of honoring the driver who inspired him and as a hopeful prelude to trade.

And the 2026 Daytona 500 proved to be the perfect opportunity for Stewart to present Briscoe with one of his helmets; however, that plan never took off.

Stewart is more than a childhood hero for Briscoe. He was the driver he cheered for, the one he modeled his early career around, and later the team owner who gave him his first real Cup opportunity when he drove the No. 14 at Stewart-Haas Racing.

And despite the team going defunct and Briscoe joining JGR, the love for Tony Stewart never died down.

However, recently, Briscoe did not hesitate to reveal the secret behind JGR’s success after his departure from SHR.

But while there are still hopes for an exchange, Tony Stewart seems to have other plans.

Tony Stewart’s replacement confirmed after Daytona fiasco

A Tony Stewart NASCAR comeback was not exactly on anyone’s 2026 bingo card, especially after the post-2024 shutdown of SHR when Smoke seemingly stepped away from the Cup spotlight. For a while, it felt like that chapter had quietly closed. Late in the 2025 season, the wheel started spinning again.

And while Stewart made it as one of the entries of the Kalukig-RAM truck Series tie-up under the Free Agent Program, his NASCAR career seems to end here.

While Smoke’s outing ultimately ended in crash damage, he stopped short of ruling out another appearance. That return won’t happen this weekend, though. Instead, Kaulig Racing Cup Series driver Ty Dillon will pilot the No. 25 Ram at EchoPark Speedway.

Dillon last competed in the truck series full-time in 2024 with Rackley W.A.R., stepping away before the final five races of the season. A three-time truck series winner, with the victories coming during his two full seasons at Richard Childress Racing in 2012 and 2013, Dillon brings experience to the program as it finds its footing.

As of now, Stewart hasn’t announced any NASCAR openings yet, and that means that Chase Briscoe may have to wait for another opportunity to fulfill his long-standing yearning for Tony Stewart’s helmet.