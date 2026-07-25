JGR Star Publicly Snubs Daytona 500 With Bold Crown Jewel Claims

For many drivers, winning the Daytona 500 is an achievement comparable to winning a championship. As one of NASCAR’s Crown Jewels, victory in the sport’s biggest race can cement a driver’s legacy, and many of the greatest names in NASCAR history have done just that. But if Joe Gibbs Racing’s Chase Briscoe had to choose between winning the Daytona 500 and the Brickyard 400, he says the answer is simple. He would pick Indianapolis without a second thought.

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“I would put this race over the Daytona 500.. or any race. If there’s one race you could take every win in my career away from, and if I could just win the Brickyard 400, I would be happy and content,” Briscoe, who was born in Mitchell, Indiana, said in the press conference ahead of this weekend’s race at the mythical speedway.

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Briscoe, 31, knows he won’t be racing in the Cup Series forever. Every season that ends without a Brickyard victory is another missed opportunity. He did win at Indianapolis in the Xfinity Series in 2020, but it came during the COVID-19 pandemic, meaning he couldn’t celebrate with his family, friends, or the fans. Those are the moments, he says, that make the Brickyard so special.

Briscoe managed to capture the pole position ahead of the Brickyard 400 just last season, and even led the race for 34 laps. But ultimately, he finished 18th, after being forced to make a late pit stop for fuel. This year, Briscoe — who has recovered from a slow start to the season by winning in Chicagoland in July and getting three top-3 finishes in the last four races — will be looking to achieve this lifelong dream.

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He remains winless in the Daytona 500 as well, with his best finish there being 3rd place back in 2022. But that’s not something he cares about as much as celebrating in front of his home crowd.

Growing up in Indiana, Briscoe was also a huge fan of the Indy 500. During the same press conference, he was asked whether he would ever consider attempting “The Double” by racing in both the Indy 500 and the Coca-Cola 600 on the same day. Briscoe, however, said the risk simply isn’t worth it.

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“I don’t know; for whatever reason, I think I’ll be the first one to admit I am not man enough to do it,” he said. “I just never have had that itching desire. Like once I got to the Cup Series at least. Before I got to the Cup Series, I wanted to run the Indy 500. Once I got here, I got married, I had kids, I’m 31. If I am 31 and single with no kids, I would probably run the double, but I just don’t wanna risk getting hurt,” Briscoe stated.

That said, Briscoe remains a fan of the aura surrounding the 500, which is one of Motorsports’ crown jewels. So, he would love to take part in pre-race duties, take the green flag, complete a lap around the Speedway, and then park inside the garage. He would then kick back and watch the rest of the race as a proud fan from Indiana.

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Briscoe has made it clear where his priorities lie. For an Indiana native, there is no bigger prize than winning at Indianapolis. This weekend, he’ll get another shot at the one victory he values above all else.