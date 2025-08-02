JGR’s Star Driver Breaks Silence on Bold NASCAR Team Ownership Move

Brent Crews, the young Toyota prodigy, is a rising talent in the sport. With 12 career starts in the ARCA Menards Series and four career victories, he is all set for an exciting career development.

At just 17 years old, Brent Crews is set to launch his racing team and will operate out of the Nitro Motorsports Trans-Am shop, located in Mooresville, North Carolina. Brent Crews Motorsports is planning to make its big debut at Watkins Glen on August 8th, and the young driver will be driving the No. 70 Toyota, leading the team to a bright future in the sport ahead.

“I grew up going to dinner on race weekends with guys like Nick Tucker and Brian Keselowski, listening to stories about building race cars and engines out of spare parts and barely getting to the track,” the young driver shares. While his childhood encompassed listening to stories about forming a team and magnificent cars, a very young Crews was determined to make the stories a reality, and justifiably so, he looks forward to his debut race with his team.

17-year-old Toyota phenom gets ready to enter the big leagues with new team

The Joe Gibbs Racing star’s big ownership move is making huge waves in the community, as many watch in awe while others question its success. Brent Crews, who is still very early on in his NASCAR career, has a lot to learn, while big names in the sport may dominate him in this aspect. But that does not stop the young dreamer from turning his dreams into a reality.



In a recent post-race interview, Brent Crews gets excited to share some insights on his upcoming entrepreneurial move in the industry. Brent says, “Yeah, I’m super excited. I’m always excited to run a truck and excited to run it with pretty much like my family. That’s going to be a good time. And dirt racing as a kid, and sold all of our dirt racing stuff to be able to buy a truck and go race. So looking forward to a doubleheader that weekend in Watkins Glen next weekend with these amazing 18 groups and that 70.”

With just weeks away from his big debut race with Brent Crews Motorsports, the young owner shares emotional insights and the main reason for forming his motorsport team. While some might say he is putting himself in bigger shoes early on in his career, the vision was not a whimsical decision. Crews went on to suggest that he is very excited for his team to race, and that it brings him back to memory lane. He reminisces about his childhood he spent listening to stories about owning a team. Crews also mentioned the struggle behind bringing his dreams to life. He takes us back to his dirt racing days as a kid, where he had to sell all of his racing stuff to afford a truck to enroll himself in the Truck Series.

Rising Toyota prodigy admits creating confusion about Connor Zilisch in NASCAR’s Truck Series controversy.

The 17-year-old Brent Crews Motorsport owner created a ruckus on the internet as he made his announcement for his team debut. The announcement seemed a bit far-fetched as it implied big names like Connor Zilisch and Jesse Love, Crews’ peers, to hold important roles in the organization.

What was planned to be an announcement of a dream come true immediately was clouded with controversy after The Athletic’s report suggested that Zilisch and Love were indeed stakeholders in this nascent organization. However, it wasn’t long enough before the young owner came forward to clear the rising speculations.

Crew shares on X(formerly Twitter), “Connor and Jesse are great friends of mine, but we went a little overboard in exaggerating their roles. To be clear, they have no official capacity, other than that they are friends who want me to do well.”