Jim France & Co Earn Rare Fan Praise as NASCAR Quietly Fixes Gimmicky Rules

Fans have been highly critical of NASCAR for quite some time now. From criticizing the playoff format, broadcasting contracts, to the recent Daytona 500 tweaks, the stock car racing body has often come under scrutiny from the fans. However, things look to have changed for the better as Jim France & Co. received rare praise for the In-Season Challenge tweak.

NASCAR tweaked the In-season Challenge

According to the latest report, the In-Season Challenge will have a new way of determining the bracket. The driver who will lead the points table after the Cup Series race at Pocono Raceway on June 14 will be the top seed.

Earlier, NASCAR counted the final three races of Prime Video, the Michigan, Mexico City, and Pocono to determine the bracket. The tournament this year, however, will not start immediately after the Pocono race.

NASCAR kept the Naval Base Coronado race out of the In-Season Challenge as the venue is new. The new format will see 32 drivers battle it out at Sonoma, with the field being cut in half after each round until only two finalists remain to compete for the title.

NASCAR Chairman and CEO Jim France speaks on stage after winning the NMPA Myers Brothers Award during the NASCAR NMPA Myers Brothers Awards at the Wynn Las Vegas on November 28, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Jim France, the NASCAR Chief Executive Officer, and his organization introduced the In-Season Challenge last year and received mostly positive feedback. Ty Gibbs of Joe Gibbs Racing won the title as well as $1 million by beating Ty Dillon in the final race.

It will be interesting to see who wins this season, as the playoff system is no longer in effect. Nevertheless, fans are happy with the change, as they shared positive responses.

Fans lauded Jim France and Company over the In-Season Challenge

One fan called the change “slightly less stupid,” while another was pleased with the venue change, noting, “Not having the first round at Atlanta also makes it much less stupid.”

“The in-season challenge seeding makes too much sense. Not sure what they were thinking with the seeding rounds before the bracket. Zero people were paying attention to that,” another fan wrote, sharing his feedback along the same lines.

Another fan shared his reaction to the change. Here’s what he stated, “I didn’t like that either, but they tried it. Didn’t work, so they simplified it. I like how the first race isn’t at Atlanta anymore.”

The 2025 NASCAR season has already kicked off with the Cookout Clash at the Bowman Gray Stadium. However, the first point-paying race, the Daytona 500, will take place at the Daytona International Speedway on Sunday, February 15.