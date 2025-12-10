brand-logo
Latest
NFLNBACollege Football

More

Newsletters

Think Tank

AllLatestNewsletter HubES ThinkTankNFLGolfCollege FootballMLBCollege BasketballNBANASCARWNBATennisBoxingOlympicsUFCSwimmingTrack and FieldGymnasticsSoccer
Home/NASCAR

Jim France Refutes Joe Gibbs’ Desperate Plea Claims as His Testimony Unravels Under Pressure With $365M at Stake

BySumedha Mukherjee

Dec 9, 2025 | 7:18 PM EST

Link Copied!
Home/NASCAR

Jim France Refutes Joe Gibbs’ Desperate Plea Claims as His Testimony Unravels Under Pressure With $365M at Stake

BySumedha Mukherjee

Dec 9, 2025 | 7:18 PM EST

Link Copied!
feature-image
feature-image

A day earlier, a professor of economics set off dramatic tones in the NASCAR antitrust lawsuit. Edward Snyder, who has worked with the Department of Justice, testified that NASCAR’s revenue-sharing model lags behind that of F1 in teams’ pay slips. In that regard, he also claimed that 23XI Racing and Front Row Motorsports, the teams behind the lawsuit, are owed $364.7 million. With such a gigantic amount at stake, the sport’s head, Jim France, bizarrely appeared dumbfounded recently.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Jim France builds a diplomatic wall 

“France says he doesn’t remember Joe Gibbs pleading with him on Sept. 6 to ‘don’t do this.’ France says he couldn’t see himself telling Coach ‘if I only get 20 charters back, I get 20 charters back.’ But did he deny it? ‘Im not sure I did,'” Journalist Matt Weaver wrote on X.

ADVERTISEMENT

Joe Gibbs was just one of the team owners frustrated with the new charter agreement, which was signed in September 2024, as the lawsuit has revealed. Richard Childress was another, along with, of course, Michael Jordan and Bob Jenkins. Nevertheless, Jim France was absolutely mum when Jordan’s attorney, Jeffrey Kessler, grilled him with a series of questions in court. As Matt Weaver revealed on X, France’s answers were mostly “I don’t know” and “I don’t recall.”

“Plaintiffs have finished grilling Jim France, and I don’t think he’s going to be able to skirt the claims of being a “brick wall” in negotiations as “I’m not sure” and “I don’t know” were a constant theme of the testimony,” Toby Christie posted on X. Jeff Gluck added his own take: “Court is done for the day. I don’t think I’m underselling it to say Jim France’s testimony was shockingly bad so far. Just not good at all for NASCAR IMO.”

ADVERTISEMENT

When Jeffrey Kessler asked Jim France about the consequences for teams if they did not sign the charter deal, the answer took a similarly bland tone. France simply said that if teams backed out, they would not get charters. He also added that NASCAR continued to negotiate for a year even after the email that offered all the options. That included 32 charters, going back to the open or going vertical.

While Jim France did not budge in his testimony, another NASCAR executive revealed crucial information.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports

Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Top Stories

NASCAR Champ’s Desperate Plea Got Rejected as Snowball Derby Official’s Bizarre Confession Sparks Outrage

Carson Hocevar Shuts Down NASCAR Star’s Embarrassing Snowball Derby Tantrum in Blunt Social Media Takedown

NASCAR Hits Back at Michael Jordan & Co.’s Key Witness After Shocking ‘Bankruptcy’ Claims

‘NASCAR on Sale’: Team Owners Interested to Buy Out France Family With $5B Price Tag

Federal Judge Puts NASCAR & Michael Jordan on Notice as Courtroom Frustration Mounts

Going up against a headstrong front

Before the lawsuit was ever launched, NASCAR negotiated with the Race Team Alliance for two years. The demands of the RTA included a demand for increased revenue, permanent charters, a voice in governance, and one-third of any new revenue streams. And Curtis Polk, co-owner of 23XI and lead representative for the RTA, did not budge on these demands. That is what Steve Phelps, NASCAR’s commissioner, revealed in the witness stand.

“It was one of the most challenging and longest negotiations I’ve ever been part of,” said Phelps, who admitted he did not particularly enjoy negotiating with Polk, who was at the time the representative for the “Team Negotiating Council.” Phelps continued, “The TNC never wavered off their four pillars. It was just the same thing, the same thing, and that was very frustrating.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Despite the negotiations, the ultimate revenue payout to teams is $431 million annually; the charters are not permanent, and the teams did not get a voice in rules and regulations. And now, the lawsuit is ongoing.

The NASCAR lawsuit’s latest development has raised eyebrows in the community. Let’s wait and see what further information unfolds.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

logo

EssentiallySports is the home for the underserved fan, delivering storytelling that goes beyond the headlines. As a media platform, we combine deep audience insights with cultural trends, to meet fandom where it lives and where it goes next. Founded in 2014, EssentiallySports now engages with an audience of over 30m+ American sports fan on its website and 1m+ readers on its newsletters daily.

Sports

Sports

Full Spectrum Services LLP © 2025 | All Rights Reserved