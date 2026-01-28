Jim France’s Kin Details NASCAR’s Fan-Driven Future Plan as F1’s US Push Adds Pressure

Some of the most iconic NASCAR-owned tracks, including the likes of Daytona, Talladega, and Phoenix, are fan favorites; however, they are left empty for most of the year, with the NASCAR races being the only major events held on them. But that is set to change sooner or later, as Ben Kennedy, Jim France’s nephew, feels that they can be used for more than just racing with a fan-centered approach. Especially since the F1’s rising popularity in America adds to that threat.

Jim France’s administration wants to make complete use of the tracks

“Our hope over time is that we’re turning tracks into venues and races into events,” Kennedy said.

It is quite apparent that these million-dollar facilities can be used for more than just racing, especially since they sit idle except for the one or two events that take place there. Currently, it’s only the Rolex 24 that seems to be making complete use of the Daytona International. But even that is only held yearly.

With growing competition from other racing series, especially F1, NASCAR now wants those fan-favorite tracks to function throughout the year. Moreover, they don’t just want them to hold races on the weekends, but also make them venues that are accessible throughout the week.

“When fans come to a racetrack, whether it’s on the day of the Daytona 500 or any other day during the year, our plan is we’re continuing to raise the standards and expectations they have, and that we’re turning the races into these weeklong events,” Kennedy added.

They clearly want to make NASCAR races feel like festivals, not just 3-4 hour events. Even veterans Kenny Wallace and Jeff Burton spoke about how NASCAR is currently hiding its product from its public.

They say it needs to use the schedule better, by allowing more practice and on-track time outside races for drivers so fans have more reason to stay at the tracks than just the races.

“I’d like to think that there’s going to be a day that we do get back to having cars on track more often than what we currently do. We, of all the motorsports that are televised on a nationwide or worldwide feed, I would say, have the least,” said Burton.

Meanwhile, fans are already excited for the 2026 season, owing to the new championship format that will be used. This will prioritize consistent performance over winning races, something that will help to bring back that lost excitement in fans again. It will only get the sport closer to them, and that is how it needs to be right now, considering the challenge NASCAR can face from Formula 1.

How is F1 becoming a strong competitor in the US against NASCAR?

NASCAR has been the soul of motorsports in the US. The Cup Series, paired with the Great American Race, is something that fans await every season. However, many have criticized the sport for some of the decisions the administration has made, including the introduction of the playoff format. This gave Formula 1 the perfect time to strike for an opportunity.

Their first step was to introduce the sport to the people. Although F1 has had a presence in the US for decades, they never had a major fanbase in the country. However, with the introduction of Netflix’s docu-drama Drive to Survive, the sport gained immense momentum. Their global popularity peaked, especially in the US.

Moving forward, F1 also introduced the Miami and Las Vegas Grands Prix, further boosting its presence in the country.

Although F1 is not a major threat to NASCAR right now, Jim France’s administration will have to make some quick decisions. The rate at which the sport is growing could potentially damage NASCAR’s viewership, but the recent decisions that the sport has made could help it keep its fans closer.