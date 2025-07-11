Jimmie Johnson and Co. Ink Multi-Year Sponsorship Deal With $23 Billion Giant

As we all know, sponsors in NASCAR aren’t just stickers on a car — they’re fuel for the machine. From Dale Earnhardt’s iconic black-and-gold Goodwrench Chevy to Jeff Gordon’s vibrant rainbow DuPont and Tony Stewart’s unmistakable Home Depot orange, legendary partnerships have defined the sport’s identity. These deals power more than just appearances — they bankroll cutting-edge tech, top-tier talent, and the tireless chase for victory.

But in today’s fast-changing business landscape, long-term sponsorships are becoming increasingly rare, leaving many teams scrambling for stability. Against this backdrop, Jimmie Johnson’s team has just pulled off a major coup. Confused? Well, they secured the kind of multi-year backing that can transform a program’s fortunes and send a powerful message to the entire NASCAR garage.

Jimmie Johnson’s team inks landmark Dollar Tree deal

Legacy Motor Club’s roots run deep in NASCAR history, tracing back to the legendary Richard Petty Motorsports. The team’s modern incarnation began in 2021, when Maury Gallagher, owner of GMS Racing, acquired majority control and merged the two operations.

This move brought together Petty’s iconic No. 43 and GMS’s championship-winning pedigree, setting the stage for a new era. The arrival of seven-time Cup champion Jimmie Johnson as co-owner in late 2022 was a seismic shift. It led to the team’s rebranding as Legacy Motor Club in 2023, a name that honors its storied past while signaling bold ambitions for the future.

Sponsorship has always been a cornerstone of the team’s success. Richard Petty’s cars were once synonymous with STP. Similarly, the team’s recent years have seen support from brands like FOCUSfactor and Club Wyndham. These partnerships have been vital in sustaining competitive operations and enabling the team to grow.

The latest, and arguably most significant, development came in July 2025. Legacy Motor Club has announced a multi-year sponsorship extension with Dollar Tree, the $23 billion retail powerhouse, through 2028. This deal positions Dollar Tree as the primary sponsor for both the No. 42 Toyota driven by John Hunter Nemechek and the No. 43 Toyota piloted by Erik Jones. The Dollar Tree branding will also appear on Jimmie Johnson’s part-time No. 84 entry.

“We’re excited to extend our partnership with Legacy Motor Club through 2028,” Rick McNeely, chief merchandising officer of Dollar Tree, said. “This continued collaboration puts our brand in front of millions of loyal NASCAR fans and allows us to drive deeper engagement with customers in a bold, high-energy environment.” The partnership goes beyond just car decals. It includes community outreach, fan engagement initiatives, and a commitment to supporting the team’s long-term growth.

This extension is a game-changer for Legacy Motor Club. It will surely provide the financial stability and marketing resources needed to compete at the highest level. As you may know, the team is eyeing expansion for 2026. For Jimmie Johnson, Gallagher, and Petty, the Dollar Tree deal is more than a sponsorship. It’s a vote of confidence in their vision and a catalyst for the next chapter in one of NASCAR’s most enduring stories.

Jimmie Johnson’s team takes on the Sonoma challenge.

Legacy Motor Club heads to Sonoma Raceway this weekend for the 2025 Toyota Save Mart 350. Jimmie Johnson’s team will be eager to capitalize on recent momentum from Chicago. The 1.99-mile, 12-turn road course in California’s wine country is renowned for its elevation changes and technical demands. Naturally, the track stands out as a unique challenge on the NASCAR Cup Series schedule.

Nemechek enters Sonoma 20th in the standings, 68 points below the playoff cutoff. On the other hand, Jones sits 17th. He is 50 points out with just seven races remaining in the regular season. With the playoff picture tightening, both drivers are looking for a strong finish to boost their postseason hopes.

The team’s preparation for Sonoma has been intense, with a focus on maximizing performance in qualifying and executing flawless pit strategy. Now, these are critical on a track where passing can be at a premium. Legacy Motor Club’s recent technical alliance with Toyota and ongoing support from Dollar Tree have provided the resources needed to compete with the series’ elite.

Moreover, team leadership has emphasized the importance of consistency and execution at this stage of the season. Fans can expect to see a “bracket battle” between the two Legacy teammates. This will surely add an extra layer of intrigue to the weekend’s action. With Jimmie Johnson’s leadership and the renewed backing of a major sponsor, Legacy Motor Club is poised to make a statement at Sonoma. Surely, the race results will set the tone for the crucial summer stretch ahead.