Jimmie Johnson Fails to Hold Back Emotions as NASCAR Schedule Brings It ‘Home’

When NASCAR brought its national series to Southern California in early 2025, fans packed the Coliseum with the kind of energy that hadn’t been seen on the West Coast in years. The LA Clash was loud, fast, and unforgettable, but even then, few imagined that a full points-paying event could be staged in San Diego. For most, the city had long faded from the sport’s radar. For Jimmie Johnson, it had always been a hometown dream left behind with the closure of El Cajon Speedway.

This has changed now with NASCAR’s latest schedule shift. The announcement that all three national series will race at Naval Base Coronado in 2026 wasn’t just a bold new direction for the sport. For Johnson, it was personal. The seven-time champion grew up just outside San Diego and never thought the sport would circle back to the place where his racing passion first took root. Now, for the first time in his storied career, he has a real chance to race in front of his hometown crowd.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

A long-awaited homecoming for Johnson

The emotional weight of NASCAR’s San Diego return was captured in a post by Kelly Crandall, who shared her feature on Jimmie Johnson’s connection to the city shortly after the 2026 schedule announcement. For Jimmie Johnson, the 2026 San Diego race is more than just a new stop on the schedule. It’s the return of a dream he quietly tucked away years ago. Born and raised in El Cajon, Johnson watched his hometown’s only racetrack disappear and with it, the hope that NASCAR would ever return to the region. While his résumé includes multiple wins at Fontana and Sonoma, those tracks always felt like close-enough stand-ins. San Diego is different. It’s home.

Poll of the day Poll 1 of 5 AD

“I honestly didn’t think that NASCAR would ever be able to race in San Diego,” Johnson said. “Growing up in El Cajon, and watching it develop and change so much, and watching El Cajon Speedway sadly go away, the reality or thought of NASCAR in a traditional sense on an oval in San Diego, it never seemed possible.” The recent schedule announcement changed that reality for him and everyone. For the first time in his career, Johnson has a real shot at racing in front of the very community that raised him.

His perspective began to shift when the Chicago Street Race was added to the calendar. “When Chicago came on the schedule, I was like, ‘I wonder what other cities might be able to host a NASCAR event,’ and not long after I learned there was some interest in and around San Diego.” From that point on, the possibility started to feel tangible.

Now that the event is official, Johnson isn’t hiding how much it means to him or how badly he wants to be in the driver’s seat. “It definitely does intrigue me,” he said. “Obviously it’s new news, but the desire to race in my hometown is off the charts. So, I will aggressively work on being in the event.” But what if circumstances don’t allow him to race? “If for some reason I’m not able to pull that off, I will absolutely be there and help support Legacy Motor Club, all of our partners, NASCAR, the city.”

Beyond racing, the weekend offers Johnson a personal celebration. His foundation marks its 20th anniversary in 2026, aligning perfectly with San Diego’s long-overdue return to the NASCAR schedule. “I see a really neat opportunity for me to come home and really be a part of the festivities and the event,” he said. This isn’t just another race. For Johnson, it’s a moment built on memory, hometown pride, and a sense of closure that has been decades in the making.

via Imago via steinberghart.com

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

From Chicago streets to California shores

After a three-year run that exceeded expectations, NASCAR has finally pulled the plug on the Chicago Street Race in 2025. What began as an experimental push into city-center racing turned into one of the sport’s most talked-about additions, drawing crowds, headlines, and a younger, more diverse audience. But the series’ leadership didn’t view Chicago as a permanent fixture. The plan was always to rotate markets, and with that, San Diego emerged as the next bold move.

NASCAR’s decision to bring all three national series to Naval Base Coronado in 2026 isn’t just about the coastal backdrop. It’s part of a larger strategy to meet new fans by going where they are. By shifting to a major military hub with deep local pride and untapped motorsports potential, the sport is expanding its footprint in a meaningful way. For NASCAR, this isn’t about abandoning Chicago. It’s about evolving, and San Diego is the next step in that evolution.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

For Jimmie Johnson, NASCAR’s return to San Diego is a personal milestone, a rare chance to compete where his story began, and a moment that ties his legacy to the city that shaped him. For NASCAR, the move reflects a broader vision, one focused on reaching new audiences and exploring fresh, untapped markets. Retiring Chicago after a strong run and spotlighting San Diego signals more than just a location change. It’s a deliberate shift in direction.

So, when the engines fire at Naval Base Coronado in 2026, it will be more than a race debut. It will be the merging of nostalgia, strategy, and momentum. And for Johnson, it will be the long-overdue return home.