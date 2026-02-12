Jimmie Johnson Gets Emotional as He Reveals Wild Michigan Memories With Greg Biffle

It has been close to two months since a tragedy befell NASCAR. Greg Biffle, a legend in the sport’s premier rung and also an avid humanitarian, passed away in a plane crash. The ripples of sadness that gripped the sport ever since have been hard to ignore – Biffle’s contributions both on and off the track were close to many people’s hearts, including Jimmie Johnson’s. And the former Cup rival of Biffle recalled a wild memory to remember Biffle.

Jimmie Johnson fell short alongside Biffle

“Had a lot of incredible battles with him,” Jimmie Johnson said, recalling an encounter with Greg Biffle where they were “running each other out of gas at Michigan. I thought I was saving fuel, leading, doing a great job, and I ran out of gas, and Greg thought he did a great job, and he ran out of gas about a half a lap later. Mark Martin was the only one saving fuel and went along and won, and we had a huge laugh about that once the sting went away after losing the race.”

The race that the seven-time Cup Series champion is referring to was the LifeLock 400 race at Michigan International Speedway in June 2009. Jimmie Johnson led 145 of 200 laps in that race, with Greg Biffle close on his heels. But with two laps to go, both Johnson and Biffle exhausted their fuel tanks – with Johnson finishing 22nd. Meanwhile, Mark Martin capitalized on his fuel and captured the victory.

The battle between Jimmie Johnson and Greg Biffle continued in another Michigan race. This was a 2012 race, where Johnson’s car again seemed superior. However, his engine faltered with just 6 laps remaining, and this time, Biffle won, holding off Keselowski by 0.416 of a second in the green-white-checkered finish.

All these memories stand out for Jimmie Johnson now, as Greg Biffle is no more. The legendary driver also recalled the first time he met with Biffle.

“The first thing I remember is when the Craftsman Truck Series was getting started, I was trying to work on a couple of trucks and hanging out on the West Coast,” Jimmie Johnson said. “This plain white truck, young guy, sideways hauling butt. And I knew he was like a local kind of short track guy, but you’re out there with Hornaday and Skinner and Sprague and all these guys. There was this young guy just ripping it.”

These dynamic memories keep Greg Biffle alive and vibrant in NASCAR’s legacy. Meanwhile, Jimmie Johnson keeps cementing his own place in the sport despite a fulfilling career.

Enjoying a privilege

Jimmie Johnson hung up his firesuit as a full-time NASCAR driver in 2020. He dabbled in IndyCar for two years and then introduced Legacy Motor Club. Despite his departure, the champion returned – not only as a team owner, but also as a part-time driver. Ahead of his second entry in the Daytona 500 in the No. 84 Toyota entry, Johnson attributes this to the longevity of autosport. This is unlike other professional sports like baseball or football.

“Honestly, we’re so fortunate to have the flexibility we do in our sport and the fact that you can come in and moonlight and go to the Super Bowl,” Johnson said. “As I’ve now become a car owner and have moved into some other challenging aspects of business and life, I’ve found this 20-year-old energy and excitement again.”

“Well, when I chose to slow down, I worked really hard to not use the word ‘retire’ or ‘retirement,'” Jimmie Johnson continued, after turning 50 in September. “And it just got labeled and put on me. … The full-time cup racing is what I was ready to step away from.”

With Jimmie Johnson’s continuing pursuits, the future remains bright for the legendary driver. Let’s wait and see what Greg Biffle’s former rival has in store for us this season.