Jimmie Johnson Get’s Inducted in His Fifth Hall of Fame After Sonoma Surprises the 7x Champion

Jimmie Johnson’s connection with Sonoma Raceway is stitched into the fabric of his remarkable racing career. On a sunlit afternoon in California, the state-ative seven-time NASCAR Cup Series champion returned to the track that once challenged and ultimately rewarded him with victory. The atmosphere buzzed with anticipation as Johnson, unaware of the surprise awaiting him, was at a gathering that would mark another milestone in his storied journey.

As Johnson walked the grounds, he was hit with a wave of nostalgia, recalling his earliest days at Sonoma. The track, which once seemed daunting, had become a symbol of perseverance and growth. These memories, layered with the excitement of returning home and the camaraderie of the racing community, set the stage for an honor that would surprise even a legend accustomed to accolades. Yet the true significance of the day remained just out of reach, waiting to be revealed in a ceremony that would add another remarkable chapter to Johnson’s legacy.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Jimmie Johnson reminisces about his lone road course win

The surprise at Sonoma was more than a simple recognition; it was the moment Jimmie Johnson became the 30th member of the Sonoma Raceway Wall of Fame, marking his fifth Hall of Fame induction. The ceremony left Johnson visibly moved, as the Legacy Motor Club owner went down memory lane in an interview at the raceway ahead of the Toyota/Save Mart 350.

Poll of the day Poll 1 of 5 AD

“A huge thank you to the raceway. It’s great to be back in my home state. Great to be back at this track where I got my one and only road course win.” Johnson said, expressing his gratitude. The California native took the baton passed by his Californian predecessor in Jeff Gordon and fanned the flames to unparalleled glory with Hendrick Motorsports.

Reflecting on his journey and that pivotal 2010 Sonoma victory, Johnson highlighted the relentless effort required to master Sonoma’s unique challenges. “The journey here was tough, but as a team back in the day, we could test a lot. We were committed to figuring this place out and turned it around, and had some decent results. And then Marcus Ambrose gave me that one amazing gift going up to turn one to shut his car off, and here I am.” The victory was more than a career highlight; it was intertwined with personal milestones, as Johnson recalled, “Our daughter was born that following week. My time here in that particular race, winning and thinking about that now, just kind of on the walk over here. Great surprise for today.”

via Getty DAYTONA BEACH, FLORIDA – FEBRUARY 19: Jimmie Johnson, driver of the #84 Carvana Toyota, waves to fans as he walks onstage during driver intros prior to the NASCAR Cup Series Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway on February 19, 2024 in Daytona Beach, Florida. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)

The honor at Sonoma was not lost on the track’s leadership either. Brian Flynn, Executive Vice President and General Manager at Sonoma Raceway, stated, “We are honored to celebrate Jimmie Johnson’s incredible legacy by inducting him into the Sonoma Raceway Wall of Fame. Jimmie’s accomplishments, both at our track and across his storied career, embody the spirit of excellence that defines this sport. As a California native, his impact resonates deeply with our fans and community”.

The Sonoma honor is seen not just as a personal accolade but as a symbol of the lasting mark he has made on motorsports culture. As Jimmie Johnson’s legacy continues to evolve, the surprise induction at Sonoma stands as a powerful reminder of his influence, rooted in historic achievements like his Sonoma victory, yet constantly evolving through his dedication to the next generation of racers and the growth of NASCAR as a whole.

Jimmie Johnson’s memorable 2010 Sonoma victory

Johnson’s lone victory at Sonoma came during the 2010 Toyota/Save Mart 350, a race remembered for its drama and strategic twists. Held on June 20, 2010, at the 1.99-mile Infineon Raceway, the event was the sixteenth race of the NASCAR Sprint Cup Series season and the first road course race on the schedule that year.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Johnson, driving the No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet, started strong and led a race-high 55 of the 110 laps, showcasing both speed and composure on a track where he’d previously struggled. The race’s defining moment came late with Australian driver Marcos Ambrose leading but attempting to save fuel under caution by shutting off his engine, only to stall going uphill.

This miscalculation dropped Ambrose from the lead to seventh on the restart with just five laps remaining, handing the advantage to Johnson. Johnson seized the opportunity, holding off challenges from Robby Gordon and Kevin Harvick in the closing laps. He crossed the finish line 3.1 seconds ahead of Gordon, earning his fourth win of the 2010 season and the 51st of his Cup career, en route to his fifth consecutive championship.

The victory was not only a personal breakthrough, his first and only win on a road course, but also a milestone for Hendrick Motorsports, marking their 15th road course triumph as an organization. After the race, Johnson’s relief and joy were evident. “Boys … finally,” Johnson radioed to his crew after crossing the finish line. “Better be ready to drink some beer here in a little bit. Woohoo! About time! Booyah!”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

The win propelled Johnson up the points standings and solidified his reputation as a versatile champion, capable of winning on any type of track. It remains a defining highlight of the California native’s storied career and a key reason for his induction into the track’s Wall of Fame.