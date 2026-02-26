Jimmie Johnson Issues Honest Admission on ‘Slow Chess’ NASCAR Ownership

NASCAR, Motorsport, USA DAYTONA 500 Feb 16, 2025 Daytona Beach, Florida, USA NASCAR Cup Series driver Jimmie Johnson 84 walks to the drivers meeting before the Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway. Daytona Beach Daytona International Speedway Florida USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xPeterxCaseyx 20250216_mcd_bc1_47

What does it take to win in NASCAR? Well, you’ll probably answer “being the fastest,” and sure, that’s part of it. But as Jimmie Johnson is learning on the ownership side, speed is only a tiny piece of a much bigger, slower puzzle. These days, the seven-time champion isn’t just chasing trophies; he’s navigating budgets, boardrooms, and branding strategies. And in his own words, running a race team isn’t a high-octane sprint but a “slow game of chess.” Johnson’s latest candid admission pulls back the curtain on the surprising challenges of ownership, from decision-making delays to the unexpected role he’s taken on behind the scenes.

Jimmie Johnson’s slow and steady NASCAR moves

Stepping out of the full-time driver’s seat and into the boardroom has given Jimmie Johnson a hard reset on how fast things don’t happen in NASCAR.

Johnson summed up the contrast bluntly: “When you’re in a car, there are 15 or 20 people. And if you make enough noise, like what you want shows up, and you can make stuff happen quickly. But from a team owner standpoint and the health of the company and those moves that you need to make, it’s a slow game of chess.”

That slow-moving chess match began when Johnson became the majority owner of Legacy Motor Club after a restructuring that saw investment adviser Knighthead Capital Management buy into the team in early 2024. Johnson initially joined the organization at the end of 2022. He helped rebrand the operation into Legacy Motor Club as it expanded to two full-time Cup entries for the 2023 season.

The long-term plan was for Johnson to grow into ownership over five seasons. But his growing partnership with Knighthead (and the decision by co-owner Maury Gallagher to step back) accelerated that timeline dramatically. Suddenly, Johnson wasn’t just a figurehead but rather the man in charge.

The past two years have marked the biggest leap forward yet. Legacy Motor Club is undergoing major expansion from 2025 into 2026. Slowly, they are transforming into a premier Toyota organization through increased investment, technical upgrades, and new partnerships. The 2025 season produced the strongest performance yet from full-time drivers Erik Jones and John Hunter Nemechek, building momentum for this year’s season.

For 2026, the team hired Justin Alexander, a five-time Cup Series winner, as crew chief of the No. 43 Toyota with Jones, signaling its growing competitive expectations. There are also rumors that either Riley Herbst or Jesse Love will join Legacy as a third full-time entry in 2027. As Johnson continues settling into his ownership role, his patience may be tested, but the results are beginning to show.

And if Legacy’s trajectory holds, that “slow game of chess” he talks about may soon pay off with some very fast cars that can checkmate other drivers.

Legacy Motor Club expands its partnership

Legacy Motor Club is doubling down on its commitment to performance and operational excellence, renewing its partnership with luxury RV manufacturer Newmar for the 2026 NASCAR Cup Series season. Having first aligned in 2025, the two organizations elevated their collaboration this year by designing a fully customized motorcoach engineered specifically for the demands of a modern NASCAR team.

Planning for the new build began in May 2025. Back then, Legacy Motor Club and Newmar mapped out the ideal environment to enhance race weekend workflows, strengthen partner engagement, and streamline content production. The result is a coach crafted around how the team actually operates, both at the track and on the road. As team owner, Jimmie Johnson noted,

“Performance starts with preparation. As our organization continues to grow, we needed a coach designed around how our team works. Newmar understood that from day one.”

The 2026 motorcoach features a purpose-built interior equipped for engineering debriefs, strategic meetings, and driver prep sessions. Separate areas are devoted to partner activations and media content creation. This, in turn, allows the marketing team to work seamlessly throughout each race weekend. On the exterior, Legacy Motor Club’s branding and sponsor integrations are incorporated into a sleek, track-ready design.

A standout element of the build is the return of a mid-entry on a Newmar Class A coach. Now, this is a feature the company hasn’t produced in two decades. The commitment demonstrates just how tailored this project is to Legacy’s needs.

Throughout the season, fans will get an inside look through a video series documenting the design process and real-world use of the coach. It will show how preparation, craftsmanship, and innovation converge to support the club’s 2026 ambitions.