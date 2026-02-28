Jimmie Johnson Issues Playful Warning as IndyCar Legend Braces for Unpredictable NASCAR Return

NASCAR, Motorsport, USA Cup Practice and Qualifying May 24, 2025 Concord, North Carolina, USA NASCAR Cup Series driver Jimmie Johnson 84 during qualifying at Charlotte Motor Speedway. Concord Charlotte Motor Speedway North Carolina USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xJimxDedmonx 20250524_cec_db2_056

Jimmie Johnson probably has a few stories to tell after his latest adventure. The seven-time NASCAR Cup Series champion is stepping into a new role, putting on a different hat as he prepares to serve as crew chief for a four-time IndyCar champion ahead of the St. Petersburg Truck Series race. With the Truck Series allowing three crew members on the road course, Johnson is more than ready to jump in and give back.

“Well, with our friendship and the two years of payback that I have coming because he was my driver coach in IndyCar, I think ‘chief aggravation officer’ would be more appropriate. But either way, it’s such a pleasure to be here, and I’m thankful that Dollar Tree jumped on board, Toyota supports the great people at Tricon, and Dario gets to go out and, you know, smile a little bit in a race car,” he said.

Johnson can only help but return the favor to Dario Franchitti, who is embarking on a new journey back to NASCAR. It is no secret that Johnson expanded his racing resume by testing the waters of open-wheel competition in recent years, including participating in select IndyCar events with Chip Ganassi Racing.

During that period, the learning curve between stock cars and open-wheel machines was steep, given the significant differences in downforce, braking, and race strategy between the two disciplines.

Throughout his IndyCar efforts, Johnson leaned heavily on experienced mentors to bridge that gap, none more pivotal than Dario Franchitti, who served as an advisor and driver coach, helping Johnson adapt to the unique demands of IndyCar competition.

Now, the bond has become more than a typical driver-coach interaction; it has evolved into a collaborative dynamic that helped shape Johnson’s broader understanding of diverse racing formats. And now is the time for the El Cajon native to give back.

For the Scottish legend, the Firestone Grand Prix at St. Petersburg holds a special place in racing history. The four-time IndyCar champion delivered one of his most dominant performances on the downtown street course, winning the 2011 IndyCar race by leading the majority of laps, a feat that deepens his connection to the technically demanding layout.

Yet, Franchitti has his doubts about his driving style.

“You know, I think anytime I get in a race car I’m nervous, and the nerves are about just trying to do a good job. That is really it. And then, you know, in a couple of minutes here I’ll get in the truck, I’ll shut everything out, and I’ll be fine. But up until then, there are a lot of things going on, and yeah, I think it’s a natural thing. In my younger days, I didn’t enjoy that feeling,” he said.

However, Franchitti is more than familiar with the twists, bumps, and mixed surfaces of the temporary airport/street circuit, which gives him a unique advantage as he transitions into the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series for the first time since 2008.

This year, the 50-year-old will take the wheel of the No. 1 Tricon Garage Toyota Tundra TRD Pro under a partnership involving Jimmie Johnson and Legacy Motor Club, with Dollar Tree as the primary sponsor. This appearance marks his first Truck Series start in nearly two decades and coincides with the series’ debut street course event.

With Johnson set to act as crew chief from the pit box, the dynamic between the two champions adds further intrigue.

And it is beginning to pay off. While Franchitti had a tough practice session, finishing 19th, the Scottish racing driver qualified sixth for the event, positioning himself well to leverage both his street course experience and the strong support of Johnson’s guidance and the team’s resources.

But as the seven-time NASCAR champion is more than ready to take on the new role, something deeper weighs on his mind.

Johnson offers a blunt reality check on international NASCAR recognition

Johnson recently reflected on the growing global respect for NASCAR drivers during a one-on-one conversation with Will Buxton, explaining why he believes the sport is trending upward internationally.

Following his full-time NASCAR career, Johnson transitioned to the IndyCar Series before returning to stock car racing to help establish LMC.

What began as a rebuilding effort has since expanded into a two-car operation, with Johnson making select starts himself. The organization also secured a third charter from Rick Ware Racing after a legal dispute with Spire Motorsports, settling the matter and securing a three-car lineup beginning in 2027.

Johnson and LMC have also prioritized strengthening the car’s international presence. Last November, he and John Hunter Nemechek traveled to Japan to participate in a NASCAR exhibition ahead of the Super Taikyu Series finale abroad. His global résumé also includes competing in the 2023 24 Hours of Le Mans as part of the Garage 56 entry. Sharing the No. 24 car with Jenson Button and Mike Rockenfeller, the team finished 79th.

“My belief in that is moving in a positive direction with all the travels I’ve done. Our culture in Europe is quite impressive, so I believe there is respect,” he said. “Take somebody to your headquarters, the factory, as they say in Europe, and they look around like, ‘Gosh, we thought this was going to be a service station with a couple of guys with rags tucked in their back pockets,’ and it’s just not it.”

Most recently, Johnson competed in the Daytona 500 under the open exemption provisional rule, which guaranteed him a starting spot. However, unlike his podium run in 2025, this year’s appearance ended in a DNF.