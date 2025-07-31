Jimmie Johnson Opens Up on Creating His Own NASCAR Culture: “Let’s Get Uncomfortable”

Jimmie Johnson, a seven-time Cup Series champion with 83 race wins and a legacy defined by precision and poise behind the wheel, has a journey in NASCAR that has been more than just racing to the finish line. As one of the sport’s most decorated owner-drivers, Johnson transitioned from his celebrated driving career to shaping a new path as a team owner. Behind the scenes, the challenge he faces is constructing a culture that not only drives performance on the track but also unites the people within the organization.

Recently, Johnson opened up about this intricate process, emphasizing the need to embrace discomfort as a catalyst for growth. His reflections reveal that building a NASCAR team today is as much about fostering trust, accountability, and open communication as it is about speed and strategy. Johnson’s insights offer a rare look into the evolving dynamics of the sport’s culture from someone who knows both the driver’s seat and the owner’s office intimately.

Jimmie Johnson’s vision of building a culture of belief and accountability

In a recent conversation on the Never Settle podcast, Johnson reflected on the pride and satisfaction that come from creating and nurturing a team culture aligned with his values. He highlighted early challenges, including uneven performance in his team’s initial seasons, stating, “Twenty-three, there’s some high spots. Twenty-four was terrible…” but recognized that those ups and downs were part of the journey to “turn the corner or trying to create the culture that Jimmy Johnson wants and the culture that I want in that building.”

Johnson’s entry into ownership began in late 2022 when he joined what was formerly known as Petty GMS Motorsports, rebranding it to LEGACY Motor Club in 2023. That season proved challenging: the team’s cars finished deep in the standings, 32nd and 33rd in owner points. Erik Jones, the team’s veteran driver, managed only three top-10 finishes in 2023, while Noah Gragson struggled to make consistent showings before parting ways with the team mid-season. Despite the setbacks, Johnson remained committed, focusing on long-term development rather than quick turnarounds.

He added, “This year, it’s just been about people believing in one another and the culture and accountability and, honestly, having tough conversations.” He pointed out that such conversations are necessary to push both individuals and the company forward. The phrase “having tough conversations” signals a deliberate choice to confront challenges rather than avoid them, a hallmark of transformational leadership.

Erik Jones, who continues with the team into 2025, has been vocal about Johnson’s influence on the shop floor. Jones made it clear the team isn’t chasing a championship in 2024. Instead, they’ve set practical benchmarks for progress. “This year, we’re more on track to be where we want to be. Obviously, the end goal for Legacy Motor Club is to be a championship team, right? There’s no other goal than that, and obviously, there’s a lot of teams with that goal,” Jones said.

The most striking part of Jimmie Johnson’s approach is his call to “get comfortable being uncomfortable and seeing uncomfortable things.” He dispels the notion that discomfort is personal or punitive, instead framing it as essential for growth. “It’s not that it’s personal. It’s gonna grow the individual. It’s gonna grow the company. So, let’s get uncomfortable in those moments,” he said. This mindset flips the traditional aversion to conflict and uncertainty on its head, suggesting that progress in NASCAR’s competitive arena and, by extension, in any high-performance environment relies on embracing discomfort as a productive force.

Noah Gragson faced a tumultuous 2023 season after being indefinitely suspended by NASCAR and Legacy Motor Club for conduct violations tied to inappropriate social media behavior concerning a sensitive social issue. However, the 2024 season marked a fairly good resurgence for him with Stewart-Haas Racing, culminating in a P24 finish overall. He managed to secure one top-5 and seven top-10 finishes throughout the year. In contrast, his stint with Legacy Motor Club in 2023 saw him competing in 22 races, with his best performance being a P12 finish at Atlanta, without securing any top-5 or top-10 placements.

Gragson shared, “I still ride the waves of the highs are good and the lows are low and get frustrated like anybody. But to be able to have a bad run the prior week and bounce back the next week and put yourself back on the map. Last year … I don’t think we had a good run. Not one. It wasn’t fun. I’m having more fun.” Gragson kicked off the season with promise, securing a ninth-place finish during the 2024 Daytona 500.

Together, these elements of belief, accountability, and independence shape the unique identity Johnson is crafting for his team. By inviting discomfort and demanding candid conversations, he advances a culture that is resilient and growth-oriented. This approach aligns with his overarching desire to redefine what it means to compete in NASCAR today, not just on the track but inside the walls of his team’s garage and offices.

Jimmie Johnson looking ahead to NASCAR’s 2026 San Diego Race

Jimmie Johnson’s enthusiasm for NASCAR’s upcoming 2026 triple-header event at Naval Base Coronado in San Diego is palpable, reflecting deep personal and professional significance. Johnson, a native of nearby El Cajon, described his desire to race in his hometown as “off the charts” and expressed a strong commitment to being part of the event, saying he will “aggressively work on being in the event.” Even if he doesn’t race, Johnson promised to be present in full support of LEGACY Motor Club, NASCAR, and the city.

Looking beyond just that event, Johnson revealed his intention to continue racing part-time or potentially more frequently in 2026, provided his team secures a third charter and sponsorship. This would allow him to not only compete more but also groom team members, crew chiefs, and drivers, emphasizing a long-term developmental focus for Legacy Motor Club. “There’s a chance that I run more races next year if we have a third charter on the docket and have a sponsor to bring along,” he remarked, underscoring an ambitious yet strategic plan for growth.

Johnson also expressed confidence in NASCAR’s efforts to build an engaging course layout for the San Diego street race. While specifics remain under development, he trusts the experience of the NASCAR team in designing circuits that promote good passing and exciting racing. He acknowledged the challenges of managing a street circuit with a full field and highlighted pit road logistics as a key concern, but remained optimistic about delivering a memorable event with an “incredible venue” and “great racing”.

Johnson’s view on NASCAR’s direction towards 2026 reflects his passion and competitive spirit. His ambition to race in San Diego symbolizes a key moment in his efforts to build a resilient team and expand the sport into new markets through major-city street races. The 2026 San Diego event could be pivotal for both Johnson’s career and NASCAR’s growth strategy.