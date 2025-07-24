Jimmie Johnson Publicly Shuts Down Daniel Suarez–Legacy MC Narrative Amidst Charter Tussle

Daniel Suarez, the skilled Mexican-born NASCAR driver, delivered shocking news earlier this season. After four fruitful years, it was announced that he would part ways with Trackhouse Racing at the close of the 2025 season. A two-time Cup Series race winner and a pivotal part of Trackhouse’s early success, Suarez and the team described the departure as “mutual”. And ever since, fans and pundits have speculated about his next move.

Suarez remains cagey but “excited for whatever comes next”. While other options may remain, Jimmie Johnson’s recent comments on this topic disappoint both Suarez supporters and Legacy Motor Club loyalists hoping for that next chapter.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Jimmie Johnson looks to build a younger lineup

Legacy Motor Club, co-owned by Johnson, has long eyed expansion but is now embroiled in a high-stakes lawsuit. Legacy has already sued Rick Ware Racing and filed further lawsuits against broker T.J. Puchyr for allegedly undermining their deal to sign a charter from Rick Ware. Even Jimmie Johnson is unsure whether the charter will arrive in time to be slotted in before 2026 or possibly 2027. However, Johnson is sure about Daniel Suarez’s involvement.

Poll of the day Poll 1 of 5 AD

NASCAR journalist Joseph Srigley posted on X, “#NASCAR… @JimmieJohnson says that @Daniel_SuarezG is a “great friend”, “great talent”, and “a great opportunity for any team owner”, but says that timing likely won’t work out for @LEGACYMotorClub to give him a serious look, but the team IS looking for a third charter.” Johnson’s reservations on Suarez are understandable, too.

The Trackhouse #99 has seen a steep decline in form in 2025. After winning a nail-biter in Atlanta last year, Daniel Suarez has come close but failed to make it to Victory Lane. His Cup statistics this year are a miserable read, with just 1 top-5 (Las Vegas) and 3 top-10 finishes in 21 races. Meanwhile, his teammates Ross Chastain and Shane van Gisbergen both boast race wins.

Adding fuel to speculation was the fact that Suarez and Legacy Motor Club driver Erik Jones were former Joe Gibbs Racing teammates. They could have reunited in Toyota-backed machinery at Legacy, providing a compelling storyline. However, Johnson’s comments on potential suitors for Legacy’s third charter have made it clear that he is looking for young blood to take over the seat.

Johnson has already named his long-term priorities. Connor Zilisch and Jesse Love both impressed him in past interviews as potential third-car contenders. Legacy may favor the high-upside youth route if they lock in a charter for 2026. That, more than timing, might push Suarez’s dream further down the priority list.

As the NASCAR season progresses, Daniel Suarez remains a free agent for 2026. While Legacy seems off the table for now, other teams may swoop in if he delivers strong performances in the upcoming races. Spire Motorsports and Kaulig Racing reportedly express interest. These could be serious suitors, especially if sponsors align.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Johnson says yes to racing more

The focus over the past week has been on Daniel Suarez’s uncertain NASCAR future, especially with Jimmie Johnson publicly tempering expectations about Legacy Motor Club’s third seat. It is now Johnson himself who finds his future increasingly under the microscope. Rumors have been swirling around potential new drivers and expansion plans. Now, the question is whether Johnson still sees himself as a full-time or even part-time driver amid all this front office action. Despite the growing executive load, Johnson made his intentions clear recently, stating, “I want to keep going, I want to stay in a car.”

Johnson’s recent comments came during a candid moment in which he admitted he still has the itch to compete. Even if his schedule remains limited, “Racing fills my cup,” he shared. “It is still something that gives me so much joy. I want to keep doing it as long as I can.” These remarks show a stark contrast to what many assumed would be a slow fade into an executive role with Legacy Motor Club. Instead, Johnson’s words suggest a man still very much tethered to the racetrack.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

This persistence to stay behind the wheel does more than just speak to Johnson’s passion. It adds another wrinkle to Legacy Motor Club’s ongoing charter lawsuit and expansion drama. Johnson emphasized that the team is “still figuring things out” regarding the third seat. Ultimately, Jimmie Johnson’s future as a driver might not directly interfere with Legacy’s broader goals, but it certainly keeps the team’s trajectory in flux. Let’s hope LMC get their third charter and we also get to see more part-time races for Jimmie with South California back on the NASCAR schedule next year.