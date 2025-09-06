Jimmie Johnson Questions NASCAR’s All-Star Genius With 3-Word Claim

The NASCAR All-Star Race has always been a little different. No points, no playoff math, just bragging rights and a big paycheck at the end of the night. Since its debut in 1985 at Charlotte Motor Speedway, the event has bounced around venues like Atlanta, Texas, Bristol, and, most recently, North Wilkesboro, each adding its own flavor to the spectacle.

Over the years, fans have come to expect fireworks: wild formats, daring bump-and-runs, and drivers willing to risk it all for the prize. But with shifting venues and changing times, the race hasn’t always packed the same punch it once did. Now, with NASCAR’s latest decision to shift the host venue, not everyone is convinced they’ve nailed it. In fact, Jimmie Johnson, the seven-time Cup Series champion, isn’t holding back.

Jimmie Johnson calls out on NASCAR’s Dover All-Star move

NASCAR has dropped a bombshell: the 2026 All-Star Race is heading to Dover Motor Speedway. This will mark the first time the exhibition will be run on a one-mile concrete oval at “The Monster Mile.” While the venue is iconic, it’s far from the high-stakes, adrenaline-fueled setting fans expect for this event.

Hall of Famer Jimmie Johnson didn’t mince words on the matter. “I’m scratching my head on that one,” he said during a recent episode of Never Settle. Johnson knows Dover well, having won there 11 times. He insists it’s “not the type of venue the All-Star Race will shine at.” His reasoning? The All-Star Race is supposed to invite chaos, drama, and aggressive driving.

“It’s not Dover,” he proclaimed. And he’s right. Dover’s tight confines and high speeds make aggressive, high-octane racing unlikely. Drivers will avoid reckless contact because you’d literally hurt people there. The shift also downgrades North Wilkesboro Speedway, which has recently revitalized the race with short-track drama and fan energy.

Then there’s the money factor, which Johnson says has lost its spark. “I mean there’s a million on the line. Should be five,” he argued. Back in the 2000s, that prize carried weight, but today’s drivers need a bigger incentive to push the limits. Without it, Jimmie Johnson fears the All-Star Race risks losing its edge.

At the heart of Johnson’s critique is a bigger question: what should the All-Star Race be? For many, it’s not about tradition or location, but about delivering a spectacle that feels different from a regular Sunday. Without the chaos, risk, and a prize that truly raise the stakes, Dover may struggle to live up to that promise.

Although he’s raising questions about Dover right now, it used to be Jimmie Johnson’s favourite hunting ground.

Jimmie Johnson’s historic mastery at Dover

Jimmie Johnson’s dominance at Dover Motor Speedway stands as one of NASCAR’s most impressive track records. Since winning his first Cup race there in 2002, Johnson has claimed a record 11 victories at “The Monster Mile.” This number is more than any other driver in NASCAR history.

Dover’s high-banked, one-mile concrete oval presents a unique challenge. Its relentless surface and steep corners punish even minor mistakes, making Johnson’s success all the more remarkable. The wins spanned nearly two decades, beginning with his breakthrough rookie year. Johnson’s ability to command Dover rested on his technical mastery: he consistently found speed on long green-flag runs, deftly managed tires, and outmaneuvered rivals in traffic.

His triumphs included four spring race wins (2002, 2009, 2012, 2014), four fall races (2005, 2010, 2013, 2017), and several memorable duels that cemented his reputation as “King of Dover.” Jimmie Johnson’s run in the 2009 AAA 400 is often cited as his finest hour, where he led a jaw-dropping 271 of 400 laps, demonstrating not just speed but also relentless focus and adaptability.

After the end of his full-time Cup career, Jimmie Johnson’s 11-win tally remains untouchable, standing as a benchmark at a track where careers are defined by consistency and bravery. His Dover legacy is rooted in technical precision, strategic ability to adjust to a changing track, and fearlessness in challenging the circuit’s infamous concrete surface.

Jimmie Johnson’s records have earned him legendary status among fans and competitors. As NASCAR prepares for its first All-Star event at Dover, Johnson’s critique resounds. Only someone who has mastered “The Monster” so completely can understand what makes it both electrifying and unforgiving. And most importantly, unsuitable for an ‘All-Star’ race.