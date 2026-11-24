Back in 2008, Jimmie Johnson started letting fans and members of the media nominate charities to appear on his racing helmet. A NASCAR fan could bring attention to a cause in their hometown simply because they followed Johnson on Sundays. The seven-time Cup Series champion has since found several ways to involve his fans in his charitable work. Now, with one Cup race left on his career, Johnson has something particularly valuable to offer.

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“Hey, fans, I just wanted to say thank you. Thank you for supporting the Jimmie Johnson Foundation on another incredible year. So much giving, so many grants that were fulfilled, and just so many great things done,” Johnson said in a video on X.

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The foundation turned 20 this year, having been established by Johnson and his wife, Chani, in 2006. What began during Johnson’s first championship-winning season has now funded 180 school projects through more than $7.15 million in grants. The organization has also contributed over $6.57 million to 155 nonprofits.

Interestingly, one of Johnson’s initiatives this year could help develop the next generation of people working in the automotive industry. His foundation teamed up with Carvana to support automotive and engineering programs in public schools across the country. The winning school gets $45,000 or $35,000 and a vehicle valued at around $10,000 on which students can practice their skills.

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Carvana, incidentally, is also helping Johnson put together his NASCAR farewell. And that’s where the foundation’s latest fundraising effort gets interesting.

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“Chani, myself, Evie and Lydia, and everybody at the Jimmie Johnson Foundation truly thank you for your support,” he added. “And there’s an opportunity for someone to experience something very cool, which would benefit the Jimmie Johnson Foundation.”

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Through Charitybuzz, Johnson is offering one fan and a guest the opportunity to accompany him during his final Daytona 500 weekend. The $4,022 package covers flights, three nights of accommodations, race tickets, a garage tour, and a personal meeting with Johnson. The winners will even get to watch part of the race from the team’s pit box.

Entries remain open through January 16, 2027, and fans can participate without making a donation. The campaign’s proceeds will benefit the foundation.

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“If you go to jimmiesweeps.com, somebody’s going to win a chance to be with me at the Daytona 500 for my last ride,” Johnson added.

For longtime Johnson fans, there is another reason to make the trip. When Johnson retired from full-time competition in 2020, the pandemic deprived many of them of the chance to say goodbye. This time, even a company associated with his championship years is coming back for the occasion.

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At Daytona International Speedway in August, Legacy Motor Club unveiled Johnson’s No. 48 Toyota Camry XSE for February 21, 2027. The car brings together Carvana, Lowe’s, and Ally. Johnson even took it around the speedway for a ceremonial lap before the Coke Zero Sugar 400.

And who knows what February might bring? Johnson finished third in the 2025 Daytona 500, behind William Byron and Tyler Reddick. At a track where he has won NASCAR’s biggest race twice, an 84th career victory isn’t entirely out of the question.

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Whatever happens on the racetrack, however, Johnson’s relationship with his fans doesn’t have to end there. The foundation he started before winning his first championship will outlive his driving career. Twenty years on, he is using one of the last things he can offer as a Cup Series driver to help keep that work going.