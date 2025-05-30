Jimmie Johnson Reflects on Rick Hendrick Loyalty Amid Carvana Partnership Move

It’s crazy to think NASCAR wouldn’t have had its third 7-time Cup winner had it not been for a simple ride-along. For Jimmie Johnson, that became the miracle moment when everything changed. It was right after an Xfinity race, and his friend, Ricky Hendrick, offered him a ride home. It wasn’t just a car ride. It was a flight back home. Johnson would be flying with NASCAR royalty, Rick Hendrick himself.

But when Ricky hurried Johnson, the driver just replied with a simple, “Are you kidding me? Why didn’t you guys leave?” Nervous about meeting Mr. H and his wife, Johnson quickly broke the ice. Mr. H even served him a hamburger. Little did Johnson know the legacy they would create. Cut to 2025, and Johnson has made another big move, extending Carvana. But he can’t help but show his loyalty to Mr. H even after making that fateful journey to Indy.

Carvana had been a long-standing partner of Jimmy Johnson, backing him through his transition from NASCAR into the world of IndyCar. As Johnson wound down his full-time NASCAR career with Hendrick Motorsports, he began actively pursuing opportunities in open-wheel racing. He had also mentioned how, “I recall watching my heroes take their helmet and race any car anywhere in the world. Today’s racing is much different, and championships are the focus, but for me to move around and enjoy some IndyCar, maybe sports car racing at this point in my career, really comes from watching my heroes doing it.”

Naturally, the move raised eyebrows, especially with Johnson bringing Carvana as a sponsor, whose presence in the dealership space could be seen as competition to Rick Hendrick’s business empire. But in a recent interview with Steve Letarte, Johnson finally reflected on how it all went down behind the scenes. Letarte cut right to the chase: did JJ ask Mr. H for permission? Johnson took a moment. Paused. Laughed and responded with, “ I went and sat down with him. Went and asked him if it was a problem, and he’s like, I’m not going to hold you back, you know. Of course, I’d rather you be in our colors, and mind you, I’m just walking away from an opportunity that he didn’t want me to leave. He’s like, look, you can stay in the 48, and I just, I don’t know, I was just ready to do something different and move on, as difficult as that was. So yeah, I sat with him face to face and he’s like, ‘I’m not holding you back’.”

It is no secret that Jimmie Johnson and Rick Hendrick go way back. When Johnson decided to part ways with Hendrick Motorsports in 2020, Rick Hendrick very humorously went on to say, “I don’t know how to thank you, buddy, for being a champion and the leader and friend and everything you’ve meant to this company. You’ve given us all these championships and done some unbelievable things. We’ll always be grateful. And we’ll always be appreciative. And, I’ve got your number!”

Well, it seems Mr. H got his wish, but not in the way he expected. Jimmie returned, not as a driver, but as a team owner. And to cap things off, his team, Legacy Motor Club, switched from Chevrolet to Toyota, which fans thought was the last straw, especially since Rick had taken a young Jimmie Johnson under his wing. However, like a proud father, Mr H. said at the start of this season. “I know Jimmie Johnson well enough that, when he puts his mind to it, he’s going to work his butt off. And he’s done an exceptional job. He’s gone about it the right way. He built it a brick at a time. You try to get your base right, and you can grow it. Jimmie’s a leader, and his work ethic is so good. He will be a force in the sport because he will surround himself with good people. And he’s articulate. He will be able to bring in good sponsors. I’m real proud of him.”

Jimmie Johnson is forever grateful for the opportunity that made him who he is. He went on to extend his gratitude during the interview with Steve, saying, “ I’ve been able to thrive in a system that’s a lot like family. That element really teaches you just how important people are—how much teamwork matters, and everything that comes with it. But beyond that, the work ethic and dedication, such an integral part of Hendrick Motorsports. It’s built into the place.”

Carvana stuck with Johnson through the bold career pivot and remained at his side as he took on ownership duties at Legacy Motor Club recently. For Johnson, Carvana was more than a sponsor—it was a sign that others believed in his vision for life beyond NASCAR. More than anything, Johnson is trying to build something that lasts. Something rooted in the same values he learned at Hendrick Motorsports—teamwork, humility, and putting the right people first.

Jimmie’s LMC gains Dale Jr.’s approval

With Jimmie’s new venture, several heads have turned, including Dale Junior’s. LMC, co-owned by Jimmie Johnson and Maury Gallagher, has made significant strides in the 2025 season. Now in their second year with Toyota, the team has shown remarkable improvement, with drivers John Hunter Nemechek and Erik Jones consistently delivering top 10 finishes—something that seemed out of reach.

His leadership hasn’t gone unnoticed, especially by fellow HMS man Dale Earnhardt Jr. In a recent episode, Dale Jr. praised Johnson’s vision and strategy.

“ I would say, similar to Kaulig, Legacy Motor Club has made a massive gain, and I think that gain has happened during the season, not so much the offseason. Jimmie Johnson is now the majority owner of that team. We saw a ton of interesting hires over there the last six months. Jimmie is retooling that organization.”

Johnson’s reputation as a meticulous and calculated leader continues to pay off. His part-time runs provide valuable feedback, and accessibility to identify overlooked talent from other teams has helped breathe new life into LMC. As Earnhardt Jr. noted, “ He made it work, and it’s really impressive because Jimmie is spread thin as a human. He’s all over the place, but he’s plugged in enough to understand to put the right people in the right places to succeed in every department, going in the right direction, and it’s starting to show up on the racetrack. It’s fascinating. Incredible job.”

In an ever-evolving sport, Johnson’s approach is proving that smart leadership, strategic hiring, and a racer’s mindset can transform even the most unlikely teams into serious contenders. With the guidance of Rick Hendrick and the unwavering support of Carvana, Johnson has worked his magic on LMC.