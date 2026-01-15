Jimmie Johnson Remains Tight-Lipped With Cryptic Hint on Acing NASCAR’s ‘New Yet Old’ Format

If there is one driver who got NASCAR’s Chase format correct, it was Jimmie Johnson. Racing at his career’s peak with Hendrick Motorsports, he managed to win six of his seven titles under the original format. However, his performance was affected immensely when the sport introduced the stage racing format, focusing more on winning than consistent performance.

But as the teams prepare to head into the 2026 season, NASCAR announced the revival of the Chase format, owing to the harsh criticism that the playoff format received over the years. Although this format will be similar to the old Chase to the Cup, it has some modifications, which have left even the format’s most successful driver confused and quiet, but hopefully for the good.

Jimmie Johnson’s puzzling review of the new Chase format

Although NASCAR is no stranger to the Chase championship format, there are some differences from the original version, which was used between 2004 and 2014. The new system will have 16 drivers competing for the championship in the Chase. The original version only had ten. Moreover, points have more emphasis than wins in the system, as each win will now get them 55 instead of 40.

Owing to all these differences, Jimmie Johnson didn’t find himself in the most comfortable spot, especially when he was asked to guide the younger drivers about driving under this system.

“For me, it’s more about trying to win the war instead of the battle,” he said. “I just don’t know how far you get into that because this is a 10-race format with stage racing. And so when it’s in this hybrid world that I’ve never experienced, I don’t know, there’s something that feels good and familiar about it, and I think it’s a good compromise for where the sport is today.”

His confusion with the system is understandable. He drove in the old format for the longest time, but now that it has been mixed with the new format, it feels strange, despite being much more familiar. Although Johnson also hinted at his return under this system, owing to the success he has had, it was just a sarcastic comment.

So although he quietly admits it’s a good compromise, he isn’t fully experienced in this exact change either. He would himself try to think long-term once again rather than focusing on quick wins. So yes, while he didn’t lay out the full blueprint, it does mean that the skills that did work out for him back then could somehow still work in this ‘new-yet-old’ system, if he manages to adapt to the minor changes that come with it.

He will return on a part-time schedule, as he has been doing since 2023. But there might be a positive change on the grid, as the drivers are now expected to be more disciplined under this system.

Why will the drivers be less aggressive under the Chase format?

Under the elimination-style stage racing format, winning was prioritized over consistent performance. The win-and-get-in format ensured that even if a driver had an average season, they could find themselves contending for the championship through a single race win.

Owing to this, drivers turned desperate. Whether it was Ross Chastain’s wall ride or Austin Dillon wrecking other drivers to win a race, it proved just what lengths drivers could go to get into the playoffs.

However, the Chase format is quite different. The drivers who will make it into the top-16 Chase will solely be on points and not race wins. This will simply mean that the drivers will have to focus more on racing than winning. Like Jimmie Johnson said, “It’s more about trying to win the war instead of the battle.”

There is also a great risk that drivers put on themselves while being aggressive towards others, and this could prove to be a major obstacle under the Chase format. Hence, it is expected that the drivers will no longer be making any desperate moves to win races.

Although Johnson finds himself a little surprised by the new format, this system will award the more deserving driver, unlike the playoffs. With this in mind, will NASCAR see an old driver make a return to the top in 2026, or will a new driver begin their reign of dominance?