Jimmie Johnson Returns to His Childhood Racing Roots With a Bold Post-Daytona 500 Schedule Reveal

After locking in his return to the Daytona 500, Jimmie Johnson will not stop at just one traditional stock car appearance in 2026. His plans include a blend of Cup and truck series starts that reflect a nod to his early racing roots.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Johnson is set to compete in the 2026 Mint 400 in a Trick Truck for Terrible Herbst Motorsports, with Carvana continuing as his primary partner. NASCAR journalist Joseph Srigley posted on X the official announcement:

ADVERTISEMENT

“@JimmieJohnson

Is returning to his off-road roots next month in Las Vegas, competing in the BF Goodrich Mint 400. Johnson will drive the No. 84 Carvana 1Nine Industries-built Trick Truck for Terrible Herbst Motorsports and be partnered with Jason Duncan.”

The bold announcement, first shared by the team and later echoed by industry reporters, marked Johnson’s first major off-road start in decades and a full-circle moment for a driver whose professional career began in desert racing.

Johnson acknowledged that off-road competition “is where I learned racecraft, patience, and respect for the terrain,” emphasizing that those lessons carried directly into his NASCAR success.

Before climbing NASCAR’s ladder, Johnson raced motorcycles and off-road trucks across the Southwest, developing the car control and endurance that later defined his Cup Series dominance.

Terrible Herbst Motorsports owner Troy Herbst highlighted that connection, noting that Johnson’s background makes him “a natural fit” for the Mint 400’s physical and mental demands.

Johnson’s schedule also includes his return to NASCAR’s biggest stage at the Daytona 500, ensuring that his presence in the Cup Series remains competitive rather than ceremonial.

But the contrast between Daytona’s precision drafting and the chaos of the Nevada desert is exactly what makes the schedule striking. Johnson’s 2026 plans reflect a driver choosing challenge over comfort, opting to race where skill and adaptability matter more than familiarity.