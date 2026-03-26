Jimmie Johnson Secures Major Boost as Grammy Winner Joins Legacy Motor Club as High Profile Investor

Jimmie Johnson has been on a roll recently, and nothing is stopping him. The seven-time Cup Series champion and Legacy Motor Club’s owner has some big plans charted out for his team. Johnson has plans to introduce a third chartered car in 2027, and to help make this happen, the team has made a major reveal.

Johnson welcomes Darius Rucker with open arms

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Legacy Motor Club made a notable addition to its growing vision on Wednesday, confirming that Darius Rucker has officially joined the team’s investment group.

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“Darius is someone who understands the power of connection – with fans, with communities, and through storytelling,” Jimmie Johnson said. “What he’s built in music, the authenticity he brings to everything he does, aligns directly with who we are as a Club. We’re excited to welcome him into Legacy and to build something meaningful together.”

The three-time Grammy winner shared the news during an appearance on The Dan Patrick Show, where he also reiterated his deep-rooted love for motorsports.

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Rucker’s role within the team is expected to extend well beyond a typical investment. He will work closely with the organization or initiatives that blend music, sport, and fan engagement while also contributing to its broader business and brand-building efforts, an area where his experience and reach could definitely prove invaluable. And Johnson is more than confident about this shared vision.

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“From day one, this has been about building a Club that people want to be part of,” the seven-time NASCAR Cup Series champion added. “Darius brings a different lens, a creative mindset, and a passion for people that will help us continue to grow in new ways.”

The timing of this move also aligns with LMC’s broader ambitions. Johnson recently revealed plans for the team to field a third charter entry in the 2027 NASCAR Cup Series season, signaling a push to expand and compete with rising organizations like 23XI Racing.

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In that light, Rucker’s addition could play a key role in elevating the team’s cultural and commercial footprint. And while his primary contributions will come off the track, fans may not have to wait long to see him around the garage, especially during major race weekends.

But as Johnson moved swiftly with the off-track decision to build his team, LMC will be looking to improve their on the track performance.

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Johnson’s team has started the year slowly

A mix of quiet progress and unfamiliar growing pains has so far defined Legacy Motor Club’s 2026 campaign. On paper, the numbers don’t immediately stand out with the team currently finding itself setting 24th and 25th in the driver standings, a reflection of the inconsistency that has followed both entries through the opening stretch of the season.

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Despite showing occasional pace, converting that into complete race performances has remained a work in progress, and it is evident in the points table.

The results sheet tells a similar story when it comes to top finishes. Under seven races this year, the team has recorded just two top 10 finishes, both delivered by Erik Jones.

He brought the No.43 Home in 10th at Phoenix and followed it up with another gritty drive at Darlington, recovering from a mid-race spin to salvage yet another 10th place finished. Those runs, while not headline grabbing underlying the kind of resilience the team is trying to build as it looks to climb further up the order.

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The organization’s last win came in the 2022 Southern 500 when Jones delivered a breakthrough victory back when the team was still operating as Petty GMS Motorsports.

Since then, the focus has shifted toward rebuilding and long-term growth, but the wait for the next win continues to linger over what is otherwise a steadily evolving project.