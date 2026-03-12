Jimmie Johnson Stays Tight-Lipped on His $100M Car Amidst Rumors of NASCAR Champion Joining LMC

Jimmie Johnson’s NASCAR investment in the Cup Series hasn’t been leaving a mark competing this year, despite their close call at Daytona in 2025. However, there seems to be massive projects going on behind the scenes, as Johnson has been making some impressive hires through his decades of racing experience. Moreover, after settling a massive lawsuit with Rick Ware Racing, the team finally looks forward to expanding, and this could make way for a NASCAR champion to finally get his due.

NASCAR’s Truck champion to finally see the Cup light?

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Corey Heim won the 2025 Truck Series championship in a dominant fashion, but did not earn a full-time seat this year despite his very strong performance. Although Jimmie Johnson did not hint at who would pilot his third car, his statement is positive for Heim: “Without question, we will have a third car on the grid next year.”

ADVERTISEMENT

LMC was working behind the scenes to buy a $100M charter from Rick Ware Racing. Even after the latter agreed, however, there were some issues regarding the transfer, which led to a massive lawsuit. After settling for a reported $45 million, Johnson seems prepared to finalize the deal.

His team currently fields two full-time entries. While they haven’t been the most competitive, Johnson feels that they will have more data with a third car to work on. This, as he suggests, would help the team to grow further.

ADVERTISEMENT

“And that’s really an exciting time for us, where we can bring a lot of IP in-house, a 30% more on track time, and all the benefits that come with running the additional car will help speed up our progress,” he added.

ADVERTISEMENT

Moreover, this would also be the perfect opportunity for Heim. He showcased his raw talent racing in NASCAR’s Craftsman Truck Series, amassing 23 race wins since 2021. Despite being a NASCAR champion, however, Heim is left without a seat.

As per rumors, he could really have two ways to get into the Cup Series. First with Jimmie Johnson’s Legacy Motor Club. However, the team isn’t the most competitive. They struggle with consistency and race wins, but hey, it’s still a Cup seat.

ADVERTISEMENT

The other route is a bit twisted, but it is possible. This would require 23XI Racing to trade Riley Herbst to LMC next year to pilot their third car. Meanwhile, they would sign Heim. Considering the strength 23XI has showcased this year so far, it would make most sense for Heim to drive for them. But again, the financial benefits that Herbst brings to the team are hard to miss, especially considering their other lineup in the #23 and #45.

But amidst all of this, what will Rick Ware do once he sells his remaining charter to the team next year?

ADVERTISEMENT

Could Rick Ware outsmart Jimmie Johnson with a massive charter deal?

Rick Ware Racing currently has two full-time charters on the Cup field. Apart from their own, they have leased one to RFK Racing. Now, as per a rumor, the latter is expected to buy the charter from Rick Ware sometime later this year, leaving the team with only one, which, as per speculation, they will sell to Legacy Motor Club for their third charter entry.

ADVERTISEMENT

Considering the value that these charters currently carry, Rick Ware will end up making millions through this deal. But there’s more to the story. Apparently, after Ram’s Truck Series return, they are trying to return to the Cup Series with the Dodge branding, as the fourth OEM.

Imago Feb 15, 2025; Daytona Beach, Florida, USA; NASCAR Xfinity Series team owner Rick Ware during qualifying for the United Rentals 300 at Daytona International Speedway. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

“It’s looking at what the future brings for us. We have not made any qualms about it. We aim to get back in the Cup Series. It’s really a matter of what the right timing is and what that looks like,” Kevin Kidd of Ram had earlier stated.

ADVERTISEMENT

Now it is apparent that if the Cup Series adds a fourth OEM, NASCAR will give them charters. This is where Rick Ware’s supposed plan comes to life. He will sign a deal with them, not only making millions through selling the charters, but also getting new ones directly through NASCAR.

While this sounds extremely genius, it is no more than a rumor. This could very well happen, but the circumstantial evidences do not reveal a lot about the future of Rick Ware Racing. What does seem guaranteed, however, is that Jimmie Johnson will have three full-time charters