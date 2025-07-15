Jimmie Johnson Takes the Wheel of WWII History as ‘Blue Blaster’ Breaks 40-Year Silence

What do the World War II fighter planes and a hydroplane have in common? Thunder and horsepower are the answer, of course. So, after the war, the Rolls-Royce Merlin V-12 engine, which propelled P-51 Mustangs and Spitfires, found a new home in racing boats designed for speed and performance. And, just like that, the roar of aviation warfare reached American rivers and lakes thanks to these machines. But now, a NASCAR driver gets associated with it.

A four-year-old Jimmie Johnson was standing barefoot on the deck of the Atlas Van Lines “Blue Blaster” during a race weekend at San Diego. At the time, the photo-captured moment didn’t seem significant. However, Johnson found the picture again decades later when he was inducted into the Motorsports Hall of Fame. That picture gave him access to a bit of racing history that was about to be lost and opened up a surprising possibility.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Merlin’s Roar, Muncey’s Ghost, Johnson’s Lap

It turns out the unlimited hydroplanes were a distinguishing feature of summers in places like Detroit and Seattle by the 1960s and 1970s. People gathered along the shores to watch boats that, using surplus aviation engines, soared across the sea rather than just skim it. The Merlin V-12, which propelled some of the most dominant boats in the history of the sport, became an icon of this era thanks to its raw power and distinctive growl. And, now at Seattle’s Seafair Festival in August 2025, Johnson will be piloting the storied “Blue Blaster,” a 28-foot fiberglass missile with Merlin horsepower.

Poll of the day Poll 1 of 5 AD

“In 1979, I sat on the back of the Blue Blaster as a wide‑eyed 4‑year‑old. I never forgot that day. On August 1st, I’ll finally take it for a ride and honor the legacy of Bill Muncey. Grateful to the Muncey family and the Hydroplane Museum for helping bring this to life.” Jimmie Johnson said on his Instagram page with an image of himself from 1979.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jimmie Johnson (@jimmiejohnson) Expand Post

After World War II, surplus aircraft engines, such as the Merlin and Allison V-1710, were converted into limitless hydroplanes. Constructed from sophisticated composites and stabilized by F-16 canopy cockpits for driver safety, it weighs about 6,750 lbs. And, the teams functioned more like little racing enterprises despite these expenses, and sponsorships were frequently in the six figures needed just to compete.

In the final heat of the World Championship Race in Acapulco on October 18, 1981, Bill Munce’s Blue Blaster struck an unstable wake at about 175 mph, flipped violently, and crashed nose-first. Muncey, a four-time national champion with 62 wins, passed away in an instant. “There is so much nostalgia surrounding hydroplane racing and its ties to Atlas Van Lines and our agent network,” said Jack Griffin, Chairman and CEO of Atlas World Group. “For that reason, reigniting this partnership makes sense, and we are honored to have a legendary champion like Jimmie Johnson at the helm to drive the restored boat that hasn’t seen the water in over 40 years.”

Muncey had been the most well-known character in the sport because of his accomplishments on the water and his contribution to raising the profile of hydroplane racing across the country. The Blue Blaster was later transported to the Hydroplane & Raceboat Museum in Kent, Washington, after being decommissioned and on exhibit at the Smithsonian. While meticulously maintaining the boat’s original Merlin engine and profile, volunteers there restored it to its former glory.

“On behalf of the entire Atlas Van Lines agent network, we could not be more excited to watch the iconic Blue Blaster boat make history on the water again,” said Bob Shetler, CEO of Shetler Moving & Storage. “To have watched it back then and now, it is a full circle moment for us.”

But if you don’t know, the hydroplanes don’t handle anything like regular stock cars do. They need to be adjusted constantly to keep stable since they skim the water on three points of contact. But Jimmie Johnson’s fans are all excited about his ride.

“Jimmie, how cool if a 7-time NASCAR Champion actually won a hydroplane race!!! You’d join an elite group of car racers that drove boats in competition. Two of which were Mickey Thompson and Don Prudhomme,” wrote a fan on Facebook.

While that’s exciting, a single mistake or sudden gust could cause the boat to capsize. To learn how to strike a mix between speed and control, Johnson trained with 11-time Gold Cup winner and Chip Hanauer Muncey’s protégé. JJ isn’t planning a commemorative voyage, and it’s one of the few historic boats of its kind that are suited for racing. This is a fast-paced, real exhibition run on one of the most illustrious platforms in sports history.

And, the excitement is on an all-time high. “Wow Jimmie it’s really amazing to see your lifelong interest in hydroplanes! You know…this sport could really use a shot in the arm from someone with your standing!” wrote another speedboat race fan.

Additionally, hydroplane races have been a part of Seattle’s Seafair Festival, which attracts over 300,000 spectators every summer. Lake Washington is transformed into a living arena for speed and tradition as boats are tied down on the Log Boom and the Blue Angels soar overhead. Modern H1 Unlimited hydro boats will compete in the Apollo Mechanical Cup in addition to the Blue Blaster’s comeback.

Not only will Johnson’s race pay tribute to the past, but it will also reunite a contemporary racing legend with a history fueled by WWII technology and protected by decades of memory and care. His presence raises awareness of a sport that influenced the history of racing in America. Trophies are not the point of this. It’s about a bridge spanning generations, a boat brought back to life, and a memory found. It won’t only reverberate throughout Lake Washington when Johnson strikes the water with the Merlin engine. It will reverberate over time. A few of the machines were designed for racing. Some moments were supposed to come back. History occasionally waits for the right individual to seize the wheel once more.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

From El Cajon to the Wall of Fame: Jimmie Johnson’s Era isn’t ending yet

Jimmie Johnson was inducted into Sonoma Raceway’s esteemed Wall of Fame in recognition of one of NASCAR’s most enduring heroes. The native of El Cajon, who was renowned for his supremacy on the most difficult NASCAR circuits, was honored for both his national career and a particularly noteworthy chapter of it that was penned on the winding road course in Sonoma.

During his 18 career appearances at Sonoma, Johnson finished in the top 10 nine times and had a memorable victory in 2010 when he led 55 of 110 laps to capture his sole NASCAR road course win. That pivotal event helped him win his fifth straight championship season and put an end to skepticism about his road racing capabilities. Johnson’s longevity at the track was characterized by his steadiness and adaptation, even if Sonoma never played to his usual strengths.

“We are honored to celebrate Jimmie Johnson’s incredible legacy by inducting him into the Sonoma Raceway Wall of Fame,” said Brian Flynn, Executive Vice President and General Manager at Sonoma Raceway. “Jimmie’s accomplishments, both at our track and across his storied career, embody the spirit of excellence that defines this sport. As a California native, his impact resonates deeply with our fans and community.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

The ceremony came as a surprise to Johnson, who was visibly moved. “What an honor,” said Johnson. “I have this forever up in Sonoma Raceway history. Thank you so much for this amazing surprise.” Even though he set many records and won many titles during his career, like this Sonoma honor that highlights his perseverance and growth, the hydroplane debut for JJ will bring even greater respect and higher skills. And, like a fan said, “Oh Jimmie you are in for the ride of your life.”