Jimmie Johnson Taps Top Hollywood Powerhouse to Boost Legacy MC to Drive NASCAR Growth

We know Jimmie Johnson as the 7-time Cup Series Champion, but did you know there’s a different side to the driver? It seems Johnson followed in the footsteps of Hendrick teammate Jeff Gordon. While Gordon had his appearances on SNL and even a TV show, Johnson upstaged him, going for a full-blown movie debut with Herbie: Fully Loaded. And while his acting career might be a thing of the past, it doesn’t mean he can’t put his Hollywood contacts to good use, especially for his team.

But first, let’s rewind a bit. “We won’t have a great sense of the change until we get into probably March of next year.” Jimmie Johnson said these words about his team in November 2024. Indeed, Legacy Motor Club was in the doldrums last season. Adjusting to an OEM switch from Chevrolet to Toyota proved challenging, as Erik Jones and John Hunter Nemechek collected just 6 top tens combined. However, the tides are turning in 2025, and Johnson is rolling out something new, a Hollywood twist that will give them the boost they need, signing with one of the biggest talent agencies.

According to an X post by journalist Adam Stern, Jimmie Johnson has signed a deal with William Morris Endeavor (WME). This is a top talent agency that usually caters to Hollywood stars. The deal puts both Johnson and LMC under WME’s umbrella for full representation. Think media, endorsements, brand partnerships, and more. Stern wrote, “@JimmieJohnson has signed with Hollywood agency @WME to represent him and @LEGACYMotorClub in all areas, a move that should build his business empire off the track and could also help the team with sponsorship and other commercial efforts.”

WME is already a renowned agency in the sports world, having worked with several athletes. The most notable ones include NFL quarterback legend Tom Brady and star-studded tennis player Serena Williams. The agency used their sports fame to build thriving businesses. Already involved in real estate and hospitality, Jimmie Johnson intends to create brand campaigns, TV work, or other new ideas for LMC. He told Variety, “We have plenty of irons in the fire. I’m looking for that passion in the partners we bring in, from the person telling the story to the people who are surrounded by it.”

For the team, it’s the perfect opportunity to bring in new sponsors. If we’re being honest, the last two years haven’t exactly been positive for the team, but when this year started, LMC got a solid start in February itself. All three cars of Nemecheck, Jones, and Jimmie Johnson himself put up strong finishes at the Daytona 500. With the good results piling up every weekend, the 7-time Cup Series champion chose to boost his NASCAR Cup Series team further.

Starting the season on a high note at the opening Daytona race is always a good sign. Wheeling the No. 84 Toyota, Jimmie Johnson surged from 15th to a jaw-dropping 3rd-place finish. Nemechek finished 5th, while Erik Jones rallied to 12th place. This streak continued, as Nemechek went on to collect three top-ten finishes with his best of 8th coming in Texas. Erik Jones also clinched 5th at the Lone Star State track. Last weekend, Charlotte Motor Speedway left some fans amazed. While Johnson crashed out after slamming the wall, his drivers kept sailing smoothly. Both Jones and Nemechek ran in the top ten and the top five, snuggling with the high-flyers. After these solid finishes, Johnson has taken a step up for his team.

Finally, over two years of constant effort are bearing fruit. And Jimmie Johnson is behind most of it, although he does not want too much recognition for it.

The champion’s team respects him

Well, there is no dearth of racetrack accomplishments for Jimmie Johnson. Owning 7 Cup Series champions and 83 race trophies, he is one of NASCAR’s greatest legends. But while his on-track greatness is often highlighted, Johnson’s greatness as an individual is often overlooked. From keeping in touch with a physically handicapped fan to connecting with his co-workers, Johnson’s impact has been immense. Even his rival, Tony Stewart, who fiercely battled him in the late 2010s, stressed that Johnson’s personality is seldom acknowledged. Stewart said in 2020, “I’ve said from day one, Jimmie doesn’t get the credit he deserves for what he’s done. There is no doubt in my mind, he is the most underrated champion we’ve ever seen.”

Similarly, Jimmie Johnson lets his efforts for Legacy Motor Club go through without much fanfare. He took over the team at the end of 2022 and, in early 2025, took a majority ownership. LMC technical director Brian Campe revealed about Johnson in late 2024, “He has tireless effort and is constantly working. He doesn’t give himself a lot of credit saying he’s more on the business side of things now, but he’s not. He’s also on the competition side of things, and we rely on him. Each week, there are a couple of little nuggets of information that we can lean on him for. His experience and his wherewithal are impactful for the drivers and crew chiefs, and it helps deliver a message.”

Both Jimmie Johnson’s personality and efforts are pushing LMC forward. As the 2025 season rolls forward, let us see what this team has in store for us.