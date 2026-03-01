Jimmie Johnson Teases Future Racing Plans After Pit Box Debut

For Jimmie Johnson, racing is like his second nature. At the COTA truck race, though, the seven-time champion was playing a very contrasting role. Instead of being the one driving the car to victory, he was the voice guiding it. Though his driver, Dario Franchitti, couldn’t make a significant impact in his one-off outing, Johnson remains confident that this new chapter in NASCAR is just the beginning.

Jimmie Johnson looks forward to more time in the pit box

One thing that stands out from Dario Franchitti’s Truck comeback at St. Pete is Johnson’s role in it. Jimmie Johnson is more than happy about leading the pit box for his friend. In fact, in his eyes, it is an exciting proposal that gives him ideas about his NASCAR future.

“It was fun, especially at this level—this form of racing and how hands-on I am are very familiar. So I was able to jump down and help in a couple of moments. And then I am getting more comfortable being on the box with the radio instead of the car. So, good rep for me as well.”

When the interviewer asks him if he wants to try it again, Johnson gives a very straightforward answer. He is very open to the possibility of doing so.

“We will see. I am open to things. I just have to keep my priorities in line for Legacy and make sure that everything we do away from the Cup program helps it. And I think taking care of a sponsor like we did here. The fans, there’s a lot of great marketing that comes with today’s experience.”

Johnson was trying to make sure that Franchitti was able to get the best out of his race. Franchitti was making a one-off NASCAR Trucks appearance at St. Pete. The IndyCar legend was more than happy to accept his P27 finish. Although it was in no way indicative of the racecraft he displayed, he stayed in the top-10 in the first two stages of the race.

So when interviewers came to Jimmie Johnson about his opinion on the race, Johnson was more than happy with how it played out.

“I mean, it was so fulfilling to be quite honest. We have got a long friendship. We worked together during my CGR days, and to provide him this opportunity and to help him get in the battle again was something that I could sense that he wanted to do. And thanks to Dollar Tree for providing this opportunity. And I just wanted him to have that experience again, and he did a tremendous job.”

Despite the fact that Dario Franchitti is not a NASCAR regular, Johnson believes that his racecraft is not lacking in comparison to the others. Johnson couldn’t help but feel impressed with his friend’s driving on track this Saturday. But that’s not all. He also has a personal milestone that he looks forward to in the 2026 season.

“Oh yeah, I mean to drive the Tricon Truck in my hometown. I am very excited for that.”

While Jimmie Johnson is planning his future, his team is already looking forward to expanding its operations.

Legacy Motor Club eyeing Denny Hamlin and Richard Childress drivers

There are multiple rumors involving Legacy Motor Club and its plans for recruiting new drivers. According to these rumors, Legacy Motor Club is planning to poach Riley Herbst from 23XI Racing or Jesse Love from Richard Childress Racing. These drivers are set to compete for the third Legacy car in 2027. If Riley Herbst ends up leaving 23XI, Corey Heim is set to take his place.

Among these drivers, Herbst is the most likely to get replaced. He is the weakest link in 23XI Racing currently. Both Tyler Reddick and Bubba Wallace are doing a phenomenal job in the 2026 season. Tyler Reddick has won the first two races of the season. Meanwhile, Wallace has had some close calls. He is sitting in P2 in the drivers’ championship, 40 points behind his teammate.

But in the case of Riley Herbst, the season is definitely not going as planned. He was tasked with pushing his teammates during the Daytona 500 to a desirable finish. Herbst was doing well until the last stage of the race, when he ended up colliding with Brad Keselowski. Since then, Herbst has gained a lot of heat, even though Denny Hamlin is keen on defending him for his actions.

As for Jesse Love, he is awaiting a promotion from his part-time schedule at Richard Childress Racing. He has been racing for RCR in the O’Reilly Series for the past three years. He has a part-time schedule in the Cup Series, but 2027 might be the year that gives him his full-time debut.