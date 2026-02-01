Who Is Jimmie Johnson’s Wife? Everything You Need to Know About Chandra Janway

Jimmie Johnson may be a seven-time NASCAR Cup Series champion and one of the sport’s all-time greats, but away from the track, one of the most important pillars in his life has been his wife, Chandra Janway. The couple has been married since 2004, and since then, she’s often been spotted cheering Johnson through the grandstands with their kids. But while we know a lot about Johnson, let’s get to know a bit more about Johnson’s beloved “Chani.”

Who is Chandra Janway?

Chandra Janway hails from Oklahoma in the United States and was born on July 16, 1978. However, Johnson gave her the nickname “Chani,” which he uses to address her on his social media. She is a graduate of the University of Oklahoma with expertise in business communications. She ended up moving to New York City to pursue her modeling interests.

What is Chandra Janway’s height and age?

Chandra Janway is 5 feet 8 inches tall and is 47 years old as of February 2026.

How did Jimmie Johnson and Chandra Janway meet?

Chandra Janway and Jimmie Johnson have known each other since 2002. What’s interesting is that they were introduced to each other by Jeff Gordon. Johnson was their star driver at that time. Johnson proposed to Chandra Janway in 2003, and the couple married on December 11, 2004.

Their honeymoon brought their acquaintance to a full-circle moment again. The couple celebrated it on Rick Hendrick‘s personal yacht at St. Barth.

What does Chandra Janway do for a living?

As of 2026, there is no information about Chandra Janway and her professional career. However, she did have an elusive career in modeling. Janway was signed by the agency Wilhelmina.

Later on, she joined Johnson’s philanthropic efforts and co-founded the Jimmie Johnson Foundation in 2006. The non-profit organization aims to help children in need, and Janway is the vice-president.

Jimmie Johnson and Chandra Janway’s children

Jimmie Johnson and Chandra Janway have two kids together. Their first daughter, Genevieve “Geni,” was born on July 7, 2010. And their second child, Lydia Norriss, was born on September 6, 2013.

The two daughters were regular visitors to Jimmie Johnson’s races with their mother when he was active in NASCAR. Growing up, they seem to have become an active part of the racing culture, as depicted on Johnson’s official Instagram.

Who are Chandra Janway’s parents?

Chandra Janway was born to Terry and Jack Janway. Unfortunately, she lost both of her parents in a tragic incident in 2023. They were found dead in their apartment with their grandson, Jack. As per reports and investigations, the case was a suspected murder-suicide.

Despite the pressure and spotlight that Johnson faces in NASCAR, the couple has built a steady partnership over two decades. From his prime years to his post-racing phase with Legacy Motor Club, Janway has remained a constant source of support for her husband while maintaining a low-profile public presence.