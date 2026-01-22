Jimmie Johnson’s Cup Driver Abandons Championship Glory as 2026 Goal Is Revealed

After a year of endearing finishes, hopes are strong for the next. Such is the case for Legacy Motor Club’s drivers, who are coming off of an encouraging 2025 season. Jimmie Johnson’s team did not pick up any race wins, but they ensured well-marked progress from their pitfalls of the previous year, 2024. So one of Johnson’s drivers is now taking a meticulous and cautious approach. He is focusing on the next step, instead of the ultimate goal, which is a championship.

Jimmie Johnson’s team espouses precision

“I honestly think that the points and the way that they’re changed this year with the Chase, I don’t think it’s a bad thing at all for us. I feel like we can be consistent and run well enough to try to point our way in. So I’m excited about that. But making the playoffs, making the Chase, or winning a race, is gonna be really vital for us this season to show that we’re making progress and taking those steps,” Erik Jones said in a NASCAR Live episode.

Back in 2024, Legacy Motor Club’s transition from Chevrolet to Toyota spelled a period of struggle. A string of DNFs and finishes outside the top 25 seemed almost customary for any LMC car every race weekend. However, 2025 provided an endearing flip of fortunes, as two LMC cars clinched top fives at the season-opening Daytona 500. Erik Jones kept that good streak alive with a display of speed. His chances of winning a race were strongest at Darlington Raceway.

Now, Jimmie Johnson’s driver is keen on translating that Darlington hope into reality. “I think a race win and the Chase would be huge things for us. We could do both of those things, I don’t know. Every race is a real race win. And a non-superspeedway win and being in the Chase would be a really successful year,” Erik Jones said in response to what would satisfy him in 2026.

Only by overcoming one’s next challenges can one hope to become a superstar. And Erik Jones’ precise and meticulous approach reflects that. Instead of immediately aiming for a championship, Jimmie Johnson‘s driver knows that first, he needs to win a race. He has been winless since his 2022 victory in the Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway. With 5-time Cup race winner Justin Alexander aboard the pit box as his new crew chief, Jones may wheel the No. 43 LMC Toyota Camry XSE to a win in no time.

While Erik Jones crafts a plan, his boss, Jimmie Johnson, is already clearing out the path.

A spot ahead of his rivals

The year’s arguably most prestigious race is just around the corner. And Jimmie Johnson, who finished in 3rd place last year, is already a little ahead. The 7-time Cup Series champion has locked in the Open Exemption Provisional, with No. 84 Legacy Motor Club Toyota being treated as a 37th chartered car. This signals that Trackhouse Racing will not run a fourth car in this year’s Daytona 500. Four-time Indy 500 winner Helio Castroneves wheeled Trackhouse’s No. 91 Chevy last year under the OEP rule.

Jimmie Johnson’s announcement all but confirms the absence of Justin Mark’s car, as adding another car now would lock it into an eight-car battle for four open spots. Expected additions to The Great American Race include the No. 33 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet for Austin Hill, the No. 44 NY Racing Chevrolet, the No. 62 Beard Motorsports Chevrolet, and the No. 67 23XI Racing Toyota for Corey Heim. Locked in cars involve the No. 40 JR Motorsports Chevrolet for Justin Allgaier, the No. 66 Garage 66 Ford for Casey Mears.

Clearly, Jimmie Johnson is as focused on 2026 as his driver is. Let’s wait and see how far Legacy upholds its legacy this time.