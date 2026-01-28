Jimmie Johnson’s Cup Driver Complicates Tony Stewart’s Daytona Return With a High-Pressure Challenge

The Cup Series’ Daytona 500 is the most anticipated NASCAR event of the year; however, with the likes of Tony Stewart stepping in, the Truck Series seems to be leaving a stronger mark. Many genuinely feel more excited for the 250-mile race. Not because of the raw and aggressive races that happen in the Series, but because of the iconic and seasoned Cup Series drivers that will return.

Stewart, returning to the series for the first time in over twenty years, is understandably the center of all the attention. While his experience was thought to be a dominating factor in the race, new drivers have just been announced, and one of Jimmie Johnson’s LMC drivers will share the field as well.

New entry added to the Truck Series race at Daytona

John Hunter Nemechek, who has recorded a few top-10 finishes with Legacy Motor Club over the past two years, will make a special entry with Halmar Friesen Racing at Daytona in the Truck Series. He will be piloting the #62 Toyota for the event, with DriveValue.com sponsoring his limited entry with the team. Calling him excited for the race would be an understatement.

“I’m really excited to get back behind the wheel in the Truck Series, especially at a place like Daytona,” Nemechek said. “I’m extremely grateful to Halmar Friesen Racing and Stewart [Friesen] for the opportunity to drive the No. 62 Toyota. Daytona is such a special track, and any time you get the chance to compete there, it means a lot. I’m looking forward to making the most of this opportunity and having a strong run with the support of HFR and DriveValue.com.”

This will be Nemechek’s 150th race start in the Truck Series. Safe to say, he comes with ample experience. In the past decade, he has won 13 races in the series, and although Tony Stewart is known for his extended career in the Cup Series, his Truck Series stats fall short compared to Nemechek’s.

Stewart had very limited exposure to the Truck Series, yet his winning percentage is groundbreaking. In the six races he ran through the years, Stewart won two of them, with another two top-10 finishes. However, the racing style has changed quite a bit over the years, as another driver recently warned Stewart, and there won’t just be Nemechek for him to worry about.

Tony Stewart to face competition from two proven drivers

Stewart’s Cup Series experience was the only thing that made him different on the Truck Series field this year at Daytona. However, the participants’ list seems to be getting updated every few days. Prior to John Hunter Nemechek’s announcement, Henderson Motorsports revealed their special entry in the race: Corey LaJoie. The veteran has run 276 Cup Series races over the past decade, making him one of the most experienced drivers on the Truck Series field at Daytona. Furthermore, in the nine Truck races he ran in 2025, LaJoie finished 7th in the top 10. Quite an iconic run.

It is evident that his more recent experience in the series will prove to be beneficial, especially when racing against Tony Stewart. Both of them, along with John Hunter Nemechek, will make the Truck Series race at Daytona a special run this year. At the same time, however, it could make the race a little bit more difficult for Stewart than he might have initially expected it to be.