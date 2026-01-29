Jimmie Johnson’s Cup Driver Flags Serious Concerns as NASCAR Braces for an Icy Bowman Gray Night

It is not a secret that the snowstorm-laden Bowman Gray has been stirring up controversy and safety concerns. The event hasn’t even kicked off, and it’s already facing its first major threat. With NASCAR scrambling to get rid of the snow and the Trucks and O’Reilly Auto Parts Series getting pushed, the organization doesn’t want any more delays. But it’s too late for any changes, and now Jimmie Johnson’s Legacy Motor Club driver is already sounding off on it.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Erik Jones may not know a thing or two about racing on ice, but he is definitely skeptical. In a conversation with Eric Estepp, the 29-year-old didn’t hesitate to point out the dangers of racing on a cold February evening.

“Well, I mean, not even taking the snow into account, there’s a lot of challenges with the cold. Number one, right, our cars don’t run antifreeze, so it’s going to be hard…It’s going to be well below freezing all day long and into the night, so you’re going to be doing that a lot. As far as like heat and components, I don’t know. I mean, rear ends and hubs and everything, it’s extremely cold for a lot of those components. Brakes going from that cold to that hot that quick,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

To put things into perspective, the February 1 forecast doesn’t look too good. The daytime highs could possibly reach up to 30°F; however, the night may still dip below freezing.

This will definitely make driving around the quarter mile harder than it already is.

In NASCAR, ice and snow or even just subfreezing conditions can seriously compromise car performance and safety. The cars and tires are designed for dry, warm pavement rather than slippery winter surfaces.

ADVERTISEMENT

Cold temperatures make the racing surface hard and slick, which reduces tire grip and makes it difficult for the rubber to heat up and adhere to the track, increasing the risk of sliding, spinning, and losing control, a challenge on tight circuits like Bowman Gray Stadium.

Imago NASCAR, Motorsport, USA Clash at Bowman Gray – Practice Feb 1, 2025 WInston-Salem, North Carolina, USA NASCAR Cup Series driver William Byron 24 and NASCAR Cup Series driver Kyle Larson 5 during practice for the Clash at Bowman Gray at Bowman Gray Stadium. WInston-Salem Bowman Gray Stadium North Carolina USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xPeterxCaseyx 20250201_pjc_bc1_064

News served to you like never before! Prefer us on Google, To get latest news on feed Prefer Us on Google

Frigid conditions also affect mechanical components. Engines could struggle to reach and maintain optimal operating temperatures, fluid can thicken, and brake and suspension parts become less responsive, all of which can lead to unpredictable handling and can put drivers into dangerous zones.

ADVERTISEMENT

And that is exactly what Jimmie Johnson‘s driver points to.

“So, there’s a lot of unknowns honestly going into it. It’s going to be hard to get the cars going, get the tires up to temp on a track like Bowman Gray, be sliding around like crazy, firing off, and the track’s going to be pretty slick to get going. So, yeah, a lot of questions, but we’ll see what happens,” Jones added.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, just a few days ago, NASCAR and city crews rushed in to get the venue ready for the weekend’s exhibition race. They went on to install track electronics and repaint the walls and the infield. As a winter storm is expected to coat the area in ice, officials pushed to finish work early to ensure that the NASCAR crews can move around the facility with ease.

However, the winter cold will definitely bite the track, and while many complain about the weather at the track around this time of the year, Jones may have an alternate solution.

ADVERTISEMENT

Jones calls for Daytona Clash return

The NASCAR Cup Series heads to Bowman Gray Stadium this weekend for the Cookout Clash, marking a major change from the event’s longtime home. For more than 40 years, the exhibition race was synonymous with Daytona International Speedway, but that tradition ended in recent seasons.

From its start in 1979 through 2021, including the 2021 running on the Daytona infield road course, the Clash took place at Daytona. NASCAR then shifted the event to a temporary quarter-mile track inside the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in 2022 before relocating again to Bowman Gray Stadium in 2025.

However, Erik Jones, the 2020 Clash winner, would like to see the event return to its Daytona roots. In a SiriusXM NASCAR Radio interview on Tuesday, Jones made sure to speak his mind.

ADVERTISEMENT

“To be honest, I know everybody kind of ragged on the Clash (at Daytona) and what it came and the wrecks, but I don’t understand what’s a whole lot different going to Bowman Gray. There’s a lot of beating and banging and wrecking there. I don’t think that’s a real argument for it. At the end of the day, it is what it is. But I would like it to be in Daytona,” he said.

With the forecast for Winston-Salem calling for freezing temperatures and the possibility of snow, a return trip to Daytona Beach might sound appealing to many, including a ton of NASCAR fans.

But the organization has recently embraced shaking up the schedule and taking the sport to different venues, and giving a passionate fanbase a special cup series event at a historic short track is part of the strategy.