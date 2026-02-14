Jimmie Johnson’s Final Daytona 500 Reveal Leaves NASCAR Fans Frustrated

Jimmie Johnson’s regular comebacks in the Cup Series make fans wonder if he has truly retired from racing. Aside from the Daytona 500 this year, he will also race in the NASCAR San Diego street circuit race. These updates make the fans and community feel that Johnson is not disappearing from the sport anytime soon. Moreover, his words only frustrate them more.

So when it was finally announced that Jimmie Johnson’s 2027 Daytona 500 would be his last NASCAR race, fans were having none of it on social media.

According to ESPN’s Marty Smith, “The 2027 Daytona 500 will be 7-time NASCAR Champion Jimmie Johnson’s final NASCAR Cup Series race—Johnson announces live on Marty & McGee. He leaves room to potentially compete in other NASCAR series.”

Jimmie Johnson is one of the only drivers to have truly dominated NASCAR in the modern era. With seven titles to his name, Johnson is arguably the best driver of the 21st century in the Cup Series. After nearly two decades, Johnson retired from full-time racing in the Cup Series in 2020. However, it seems like he could not stay away from the sport for a long time. After his unsuccessful IndyCar stint, Johnson decided that he was stepping away from racing in 2022.

He made that call only to come back in 2023 with his own team, Legacy Motor Club, to race in the Daytona 500. With a few entries in 2023, fans thought that this was a one-off return to the sport. But for some reason, Johnson has been coming back to race in multiple events every year.

The 2025 Daytona 500 allowed him to win yet another podium in his Cup Series career with a P3 finish. Not only that, but Johnson is also racing in events in the lower NASCAR tier, the Truck Series. Due to all of this, his regular return from his ‘retirement’ has become annoying for the fans.

The comment section of the post was immediately bombarded by frustrated fans who are not at all interested in Johnson’s career anymore.

NASCAR fans refuse to believe Jimmie Johnson

The fans who believe that Johnson will not compete next year are left baffled when his name comes up in the entry list. For this year, Johnson used the Open Exemption Provisional to guarantee himself a spot on the Daytona 500 grid. One of the fans sarcastically commented on the announcement, “Mr. 7-time champion is ready to retire from racing again. ” It is a jab at his false retirement claims, or so they seem to be.

The other fans chimed in by adding reactions that show that they are more than happy to watch him leave the sport for good. Some other fans started ridiculing him for his fake retirement plans from the sport:

“Jimmie is going to retire and unretire and then retire again until he is too old to remember retiring… or unretiring.”

Another fan also used some strong words against the driver as they eagerly waited for his final retirement. “I can’t wait for that d—-ebag to finally be out of the field as a driver.”

Some also feel that one must retire at a high time and not extend that run long enough to annoy the fans. “His final race should have been years ago, all he does now is embarrass himself.”

“Yeah, I’ve seen this before,” was another GIF posted by a fan.

Sarcasm also had its share of the conversation, as a fan tweeted, “Are you recording a new episode of, “Never Settle” Podcast, too?” hinting at Johnson’s urge to just not settle.