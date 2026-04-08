Jimmie Johnson’s Legacy MC Exploits Toyota Alliance to Lock Down Massive Joe Gibbs’ Executive

It would be completely understandable if Joe Gibbs began having a meltdown at this point. If the lawsuit wasn’t already a huge factor to the team, one of NASCAR’s legends seems to be taking a little too big an advantage of his Toyota alliance, as Jimmie Johnson scraped away a small but crucial part of JGR’s core team, announcing him as his team’s president.

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Legacy Motor Club announces new president

Michael Guttilla, who had been working with Joe Gibbs Racing as their COO, was recently announced as Legacy Motor Club’s President, and essentially the first official in this post for the budding team. He will report to LMC CEO Cal Wells, overseeing the operations.

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“Michael’s leadership and technical expertise will be a tremendous asset as we continue building the future of LEGACY MOTOR CLUB,” Jimmie Johnson said. “He understands both the competitive and business sides of this sport, and we’re excited to welcome him to the CLUB.”

While this is only another experienced addition for Legacy Motor Club, it could be an additional stressor for Joe Gibbs. He has been involved in far too many things this season. If the racing wasn’t already stressful, the team launched a massive lawsuit against their former competition director, Chris Gabehart.

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While the lawsuit itself hasn’t caused much damage to the team and its surroundings, Guttilla’s departure could lead to instability within the team. Instabilities, which Gibbs is probably trying to avoid.

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Imago NASCAR, Motorsport, USA NASCAR Cup Practice and Qualifying Aug 9, 2025 Watkins Glen, New York, USA NASCAR Cup Series owner Joe Gibbs looks on from pit road during practice and qualifying for the Go Bowling at The Glen at Watkins Glen International. Watkins Glen Watkins Glen International New York USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xMatthewxO Harenx 20250809_tdc_bm2_128

But again, he has agreed to the move, so there are chances that there could be something at play. Jimmie Johnson has been making quite a few hires this season from other stronger teams. Earlier this year, LMC signed Justin Alexander from Richard Childress Racing to work alongside Erik Jones. This is not surprising, considering the resources the team has.

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However, the real issue here lies with JGR, who have been trying far too hard to keep this season as normal as possible, but their legal filings against their former employee paint a different picture.

Joe Gibbs Racing’s new allegations against Gabehart

While the defendants have been denying all the allegations against Chris Gabehart, Joe Gibbs Racing now claims that Gabehart had “operationalized” the ‘trade secrets’ that he allegedly stole from the team, as part of their sensitive database, for Spire Motorsports. Their recent legal filing claimed that he created a ‘Focus Plan’ for the team using that same data.

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Furthermore, the filing also claims that Gabehart ‘admitted’ deleting a thread of conversations with Spire’s co-owner, Jeff Dickerson. This, the plaintiffs claim, could include the sensitive data that they alleged Gabehart stole from the team. Meanwhile, the defendants have denied all allegations.

This is rather interesting. The plaintiffs had already put a private investigator behind Gabehart months ago, and he was seen meeting up with Dickerson, sparking suspicion within the team. However, there seems to be no solid evidence that they have been able to gather to make the lawsuit any stronger.

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But for the fact, Joe Gibbs is not a huge fan of officials leaving the team, and that is exactly what is happening right now. Although Guttilla’s presence might not have had a major effect on the team’s on-track performance, it does cause some structural instability, as mentioned.