Jimmie Johnson has spent much of his life building a legacy behind the wheel, but his ambitions in NASCAR now extend well beyond his seven Cup Series championships. Since entering team ownership, the racing legend has taken an unconventional approach to growing Legacy Motor Club, bringing together investors and prominent names from across sports, entertainment, and business. The organization is preparing for another major step in its development, and a new financial assessment suggests Johnson’s ownership project has become a considerably bigger operation than many might have expected.

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Legacy Motor Club has reportedly reached a valuation of $450 million, as shared in an X post by Adam Stern. The figure follows an $85 million investment round led by Knighthead Capital Management, which is backing the team’s expansion and development of a new headquarters in Mooresville, North Carolina. It is a significant statement about the business Johnson is building, particularly considering the team’s relatively recent transformation under his leadership.

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However, a valuation should not be confused with annual revenue, profitability, or the amount of money Johnson personally owns. It represents an assessment of the organization’s overall worth, reflecting its assets, commercial opportunities, ownership structure and future potential.

The team’s journey to this point has involved several ownership changes. Maury Gallagher acquired Richard Petty Motorsports in 2021 and combined it with GMS Racing to form Petty GMS. Johnson joined the organization as a co-owner ahead of the 2023 Cup Series season, when it adopted the Legacy Motor Club identity. The team also moved from Chevrolet to Toyota the following year, marking another significant shift in its direction. In January 2025, investment firm Knighthead Capital Management acquired a minority stake, largely from Gallagher, positioning Johnson as the majority owner. Gallagher stepped away from daily operations and took on an ambassador role.

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Knighthead’s arrival was particularly important because it gave Johnson a financial partner with experience beyond motorsports. The investment firm has interests in automotive businesses, sports and entertainment, including JOTA Racing and Birmingham City Football Club. Its involvement was intended to help Legacy expand its competitive presence, partnerships and global brand recognition. The deal also gave Johnson greater control over the organization’s long-term direction. While the financial terms of the investment were not publicly disclosed, it established a foundation for the expansion that followed.

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Johnson has since taken an unusual approach to bringing more people into the ownership structure. By November 2026, Legacy announced that its strategic ownership group had grown to 28 individuals. The list includes MLB stars Bryce Harper and Chase Utley, IndyCar champions Scott Dixon, Dario Franchitti and Tony Kanaan, tennis champion Andy Roddick, surfer Kelly Slater, musician Darius Rucker and television personality Guy Fieri. Business leaders and entrepreneurs are also part of the group. It is a collection that extends well beyond the traditional motorsports investment circle.

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The idea is not simply to gather famous names around the team. These individuals bring business relationships, marketing experience, brand-building knowledge and access to audiences that NASCAR might not traditionally reach. Johnson has described the group as people who understand competition, leadership and what it takes to build successful organizations.

Team president Michael Guttilla has also explained that the ultimate measure of these partnerships is whether they help the team make its cars faster. RACER reported that the wider investor network could also create opportunities to raise additional capital in the future.

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That financial ambition is now being matched by a major expansion on the competition side. Legacy will move from two full-time Cup Series entries to three in 2027, with Erik Jones returning in the No. 43, Riley Herbst joining in the No. 84, and Josh Berry taking over the No. 42. Johnson has argued that adding another car will increase the team’s on-track information and accelerate its development process. He has also set a five-year target of turning Legacy into an elite organization.

Still, the valuation arrives with an important challenge attached. Legacy has yet to win a Cup Series race since adopting its current identity, and building a strong ownership network does not automatically translate into competitive success. Johnson has acknowledged that developing an organization takes patience, particularly with limited testing opportunities and the technical demands of the Next Gen car. The team needs to convert its growing resources into stronger engineering, better execution and consistent results.

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For Johnson, the $450 million valuation is therefore more than a headline about the business side of NASCAR. It reflects the scale of the organization he is attempting to build and the confidence surrounding its long-term potential. But the next stage will be judged by what happens on the racetrack. With a larger ownership group, fresh investment and a three-car operation ahead, Johnson has given Legacy a bigger platform. Now he must turn that platform into a team capable of fighting for wins and championships.