Jimmie Johnson’s Tireless Rebuild Pays Off as Legacy Motor Club Earns Praise

Legacy Motor Club’s 2024 season? Let’s just say it was one long caution flag. Struggles on the track, inconsistency in the garage, and more questions than answers left fans wondering whether Jimmie Johnson’s ambitious ownership venture had hit a wall. But behind the scenes, the seven-time Cup Series champion was grinding, quietly overhauling the team, reshaping its culture, and laying the groundwork for a full-scale turnaround. Many questioned if the switch from Chevy to Toyota was the right one. And in 2025, that slow burn of a rebuild is finally catching fire.

Now, insiders around the NASCAR garage are beginning to take notice. Early speeds at Daytona 500 with Johnson and John Hunter Nemechek both bagged top 5 finishes. But the driver of the #42 Toyota Camry has turned a corner for good, and he’s found his mojo just at the right time before crucial races that could help seal his playoff spot.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Jimmie Johnson’s Legacy Motor Club turns heads in 2025

When Kevin Harvick says, “You got to give it to that Legacy team,” it carries weight. This time last year, no one in the Cup Series garage was circling the No. 42 or No. 43 as a threat. “They looked like they were well out of their depth last year,” Mamba Smith admitted, summing up what many felt.

AD

And the numbers proved it. Erik Jones and John Hunter Nemechek combined for just six top-10 finishes in 2024. Worse, Legacy’s entries finished 25th or worse in over 50 races, with Nemechek finishing 28th in the standings and Jones an even more disappointing 34th. Fast-forward to 2025, and something’s clearly changed.

“They’ve had more speed lately,” Harvick added on his Happy Hour podcast, pointing out that Jones now sits 18th in the points and Nemechek is close behind in 22nd. Both drivers have looked racier, particularly on intermediates, and are staying out of trouble in the late stages of races. Take a look at Pocono itself. Nemechek finished 6th, whereas Jones managed 13th. The young driver has four top 10 finishes in his last seven starts and is climbing the standings fast. Right now, he sits 22nd, and consistent performances and stage points would only do him good.

via Getty RICHMOND, VIRGINIA – AUGUST 13: John Hunter Nemechek, driver of the #4 Safeway Toyota, prepares to practice for the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Worldwide Express 250 for Carrier Appreciation at Richmond Raceway on August 13, 2022 in Richmond, Virginia. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

Much of that credit goes to Jimmie Johnson, now the majority owner of Legacy Motor Club following a key investment from Knighthead Capital Management. Johnson took the reins during the team’s darkest hours and didn’t just tweak around the edges. Instead, he completely overhauled operations, from engineering talent to team culture. The team even switched to Toyota from the 2024 season. Smith put it best: “You just need some time and to maybe filter out some people and bring in some other people and get the right culture together.”

Legacy’s resurgence isn’t just about better finishes; it’s about respect. For a team that looked lost just one year ago, they’re now racing with purpose. And as momentum builds, so does belief. The rebuild is real, and Legacy Motor Club is no longer an easy checkmark on Sunday.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Jimmie Johnson’s rebuild continues

Legacy Motor Club’s steady climb from the back of the grid to the fringes of contention has been one of the most compelling storylines of the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season. With Jimmie Johnson at the helm, the team has not only improved its results but also reshaped its culture and expectations. Now, fresh off this upward trajectory, Legacy is making headlines for a different reason. It’s ambitious plans for 2026.

Recent reports from Motorsportswire and other industry sources indicate that Legacy Motor Club is actively exploring a major driver addition for next year. While the identity of the “shocking” driver remains unconfirmed, speculation is swirling around several high-profile names, including rising stars and established veterans looking for new opportunities.

Adding fuel to the rumors, Bob Pockrass of FOX Sports has reported that if Legacy acquires a third charter, they could pursue Richard Childress Racing’s top Xfinity Series prospect. Jesse Love. The 20-year-old, who recently came second to Connor Zilisch, is considered one of the most promising young talents in NASCAR. While RCR has already committed to its current Cup lineup for 2026, Love’s desire for a full-time Cup ride (and his previous ties to Toyota) could make Legacy an ideal landing spot should the team expand its roster.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Legacy’s transformation under Johnson’s leadership is a testament to patience, vision, and calculated risk-taking. And if they manage to win their lawsuit against Rick Ware Racing and get that third charter, we might see Love switch manufacturer alliance.