Jimmie Johnsons Unluckiest Car Back on the Market as Fans Bid Big Bucks for the HMS Memorabilia

Standing in the paddock at Charlotte Motor Speedway during the 2011 Coca-Cola 600, fans saw Jimmie Johnson’s No. 48 car glint under the lights, a machine bursting with potential and pedigree. Yet, for all its promise, the whispers among the pit crews and diehards painted a different story. This was the Hendrick Motorsports Chassis #659, a car whose track record stood out; not for its victories, but for its uncanny string of tough-luck races, blown chances, and near misses.

In the high-stakes world of NASCAR, every car has a story, and some, like this one, become legends for reasons other than pure dominance. Fast forward to today, and Johnson’s notorious “unluckiest” ride has returned to the spotlight, not for its race-day heroics, but for the frenzied demand it’s stirring in the collectors’ market.

Jimmie’s HMS-659: from racing heartbreaks to fan treasure

Hendrick Motorsports’ HMS-659, once piloted by seven-time champion Jimmie Johnson during the 2011 Cup season, has lately transformed from a symbol of hard-fought NASCAR frustration to one of the hottest memorabilia assets in the sport. Race fans may remember its colorful Coke 600 livery, freshly restored to its race-day sheen, but it’s the chassis’ rocky road that has made it such a prized curiosity.

“I was very thankful the SAFER was there. I just wish we could find a way to extend the wall out and redirect the car from that opening, or close that opening up.” Johnson said after the race. Fast forward to 2025, sellers have now listed the same race car for auction, and going by the recent trends, it’s fair to say HMS fans will fight tooth and nail to get the #659 Gen 6 Chassis under their possession. Aedan McHugh, NASCAR historian, summed up the car’s on-track journey.

“Chassis 659 had a long service life as our pit stop practice car after she was retired,” he said. The car became notorious for misfortunes, be it mechanical gremlins, pit road mishaps, or plain bad racing luck, making it a frequent topic in fan forums and among NASCAR insiders. In an Instagram story posted by nascarrumornostalgia, it was brought to light that “HMS-659, which was auctioned away by HMS in January, now has the 2011 Coke 600 scheme back on it. It’s being sold on Facebook for $48K by Mark Ebert.”

Even so, the rarity and rich history have only fueled collectors’ interest. When Hendrick Motorsports put the car, complete with a working engine and distinctive 2011 livery, onto the auction block earlier this year, bids quickly surpassed initial expectations. NASCAR fans and memorabilia collectors alike have flocked to the sale. By the closing days of the HMS auction, the chassis saw bids rocket past $18,000, with its final private listing drawing even more interest from deep-pocketed fans.

It’s a remarkable twist: the unluckiest car in Johnson’s stable is now winning big outside the track, proving value and fascination sometimes ride hand-in-hand with racing heartbreak. The market’s response is proof that underdog stories and the machinery behind them can capture imaginations, making the unluckiest car in Johnson’s stable one of that era’s most memorable artifacts.

Why fans covet NASCAR’s “unluckiest” collectibles?

For many fans, NASCAR memorabilia isn’t just about the trophies and the polished legends; it’s about a connection to stories of grit, resilience, and even disappointment. Chassis like HMS-659 represent more than hardware; they’re tangible pieces of living history, infused with the untold drama that happens when champions meet adversity.

The Hendrick Motorsports team constructed and raced the HMS-659 car exclusively, carrying the unmistakable traces of Cup Series history and Jimmie Johnson’s pursuit of more titles after already cementing his legacy. While some might expect race-worn cars with better track records to command more attention, it’s often the tales of “what if?” and “almost” that spark genuine fan devotion. Buyers aren’t just getting a chassis; they’re bringing home years of anticipation, heartbreak, and memory. The restored 2011 Coke 600 livery adds to the allure, sealing its spot as an instantly recognizable artifact in the NASCAR world.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

As NASCAR continues to evolve, stories like that of HMS-659 retain their magnetic pull. The growing market for memorabilia that carries meaning, personality, and an element of resilience makes clear that fans are searching for pieces of narrative, not just hardware. In that sense, Jimmie Johnson’s “unluckiest” car may end up cherished by its new owners precisely for all the near-misses and bad breaks that made it a legend, sharing a unique place in NASCAR’s story.