Joe Gibbs and Co. Accused of ‘Weaponizing’ Chris Gabehart’s Honesty for Baseless Claims in Lawsuit

This definitely feels like a nightmare Joe Gibbs cannot wake up from, and the latest development does not help their case. Tensions between the organization and former competition director Chris Gabehart have reached a boiling point, with the latest filings adding a new layer to an already continuous legal battle. In his most recent submission, Gabehart’s stance proved that what was meant to be transparency is now being reframed as suspicion. And now JGR is in a bit of a pickle.

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Gabehart’s filing addressed one of JGR’s key arguments head-on: the deletion of text messages between him and Jeff Dickerson. He stated that he informed the organization about the deleted texts at the appropriate time and has no issue with a subpoena being directed to his service provider for verification.

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However, he strongly criticized how the disclosure is being used against him. His filing stated, stating, “JGR’s attempt to weaponize Mr. Gabehart’s voluntary and timely disclosure reflects the punitive nature of this litigation, not any legitimate evidentiary need.”

Moreover, the former competition director reiterated that JGR should not be allowed to subpoena executives from rival organizations like Stewart-Haas Racing, Rick Ware Racing, and Trackhouse Racing.

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His argument remains consistent; there is no evidence that he shared any confidential JGR information with Spire Motorsports or anyone else, making such subpoenas unnecessary and excessive.

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The dispute traces back to earlier legal action highlighted by Bob Pockrass, which revealed that JGR filed a motion for expedited discovery.

The team argued it needed to act quickly to prevent the loss of potentially relevant evidence, pointing to deleted messages between Gabehart and Spire’s Jeff Dickerson.

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According to that filing, the text was removed prior to a key date, while Dickerson’s auto-delete settings erased additional messages over time, forming the backbone of JGR’s push for broader access and deeper scrutiny.

And while Joe Gibbs tries to find a way out of this one, Gabehart has made it clear that he has nothing to hide.

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Gabehart seeks to recover the deleted texts

Chris Gabehart has pushed back against the latest expedited discovery motions filed by JGR, while simultaneously taking steps to retrieve deleted text messages that are central to the dispute. Gabehart’s side argued that the court has already approved a narrowly defined scope for expedited discovery, making JGR’s latest request both excessive and unsupported by evidence.

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While he’s not opposing efforts to recover the messages themselves, the former competition director has made it clear that he disagrees with how far JGR wants to extend the search. He has already contacted his cellular provider in an attempt to obtain the deleted communications and is awaiting a response.

As his filing emphasizes, “He has nothing to hide and would like nothing more than for JGR and the Court to see these texts.”

However, the issue lies in the breadth of the organization’s request, which seeks all exchanges between Gabehart and Dickerson through March 13, 2026, well beyond the timeline of the alleged deletion.

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As the case continues to unfold, the battle appears less about whether the text can be recovered and more about how it should be handled once it is. But both sides are digging in, and the court’s next decision could prove pivotal and determine just how far this discovery process is allowed to go.