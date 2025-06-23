Joe Gibbs Bold Risk for Chase Briscoe as JGR’s Future Takes Shape

He finally did it. Chase Briscoe snatches the win from Denny Hamlin to claim his first victory of the 2025 season in a breathtaking display at the Tricky Triangle, justifying the faith Joe Gibbs put in him. Taking over the No. 19 Toyota, Briscoe executed a nail-biting, fuel-saving final 30 laps to hold off the seasoned Hamlin by a mere 0.682 seconds, sealing both a win and a ticket into the playoffs.

That triumph wasn’t merely a personal milestone; it was a validation of a bold gamble by Joe Gibbs. After securing Briscoe in June 2024, Gibbs’ decision bore fruit. In the post-race glow of Victory Lane, visibly proud, Gibbs praised Briscoe for the fulfillment of his potential and reflected on the strategic risk that reshaped JGR’s future.

Joe Gibbs prides himself on picking Chase Briscoe for the 2025 season

It wasn’t just a personal breakthrough; it was a defining moment that confirmed JR’s decision to trust in Brisco’s growth, hunger, and resilience. There is no doubt that Joe Gibbs took a bold leap when he signed Chase Briscoe to replace the retiring champion Martin Truex Jr. in the No. 19 Toyota Camry, a move met with uncertainty and speculation in 2024. But Briscoe’s Pocono conquest has put those doubts and speculations to rest.

In a post-race interview, Joe Gibbs shares what this win means for the team. He goes on to say, ” Yeah, I think to be truthful, superspeed—you’re talking about five poles and five top fives before today. And so they’ve been knocking at it, and normally when you do that in pro sports, you get the victory.” For Gibbs, selecting a new driver to lead the team forward wasn’t just another signing; it was a high-stakes decision that required meticulous evaluation.

Before landing at JGR, Briscoe spent several seasons with Stewart Haas Racing, where he built a reputation as a driver capable of punching above his weight. Chase Briscoe claimed his 1st Cup Series at Phoenix in 2022 and frequently showed flashes of brilliance, even if the results did not always match the promise. While SHR’s competitiveness waned in 2024, Briscoe’s talent was never in question, and it was exactly that potential that Gibbs aimed to harness for the next chapter of the No. 19 car.

Gibbs emphasized how much thought went into choosing Briscoe over other suitors. The team owner added on, ” But I just think for our whole team back there, when we make a decision for a driver, it’s just a huge deal for us. We went through a lot, tried to research every single thing that we could. James and our crew chiefs are a part of it, and I think we came down to: Chase was the guy. And he was being pursued by other people, so we went after him hard.”

Joe Gibbs Racing began the 2024 season with high hopes, but momentum faded fast. Though Martin Truex Jr. showed early promise with consistent top-five runs, JGR’s four-car stable featuring Hamlin, Bell, Ty Gibbs, and Truex went on to win less over the final 18 races. Crew chief James Small blamed the dry spell on poor luck and missed strategic calls at tracks like Nashville, Las Vegas, and Pocono. The year ended in disappointment, with an early playoff exit and only five top fives to show for it.

Amid this downturn, Truex Jr. wrapped up his full-time career with 34 wins and the 2017 championship, finishing 10th in his final standings. His departure left big shoes to fill, ones Joe Gibbs hoped to chase Briscoe could step into. With a 2022 Phoenix win on a string of poles at Charlotte, Nashville, and Michigan, the 30-year-old offered a mix of raw speed and promise. For JGR, he was more than a replacement; he was a chance to reset and rebuild around new potential.

via Imago NASCAR, Motorsport, USA Daytona 500 – Media Day Feb 12, 2025 Daytona Beach, Florida, USA NASCAR Cup Series driver Chase Briscoe during Daytona 500 media day at Daytona International Speedway. Daytona Beach Daytona International Speedway Florida USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xMarkxJ.xRebilasx 20250212_mjr_su5_060

For crew chief James Small, the victory meant even more. After spending years working with Truex Jr., Small had not seen Victory Lane since the 2023 New Hampshire race. Small said, ” It’s different. I inherited a position with a championship-winning driver, won a lot of races. This has been a lot of work, a lot of work by a lot of people, a lot of frustration. There’s also been a lot of good times and a lot of letdowns. I’m just so proud of Chase. He’s done an amazing job just trying to absorb it all. He’s never complained once. He’s probably scared to complain to me, to be honest.”

It was clear that the win was not just about one great Sunday; it was about all the work behind the scenes that led to it.

JGR’s Ty Gibbs and Christopher Bell face a mid-race at Pocono

Ty Gibbs entered Pocono Raceway with momentum after a strong qualifying performance, starting seventh but ultimately finishing 14th. Although we completed all 160 laps, the result fell short of expectations, signaling a gap in his ability to challenge for top spots on intermediate tracks. Christopher Bell had a similarly modest outing. Starting ninth, he held his ground to finish 17th, again with no lap lead. Despite being in the mix early, Bell’s pace faded in the final phase of the race, a small decline that left little room for a stage win or late-race push.

With the playoff Spotlight growing hotter, the contrast between the two JGR teammates couldn’t be more dramatic. Ty Gibbs, mired in 23rd in the standings with no playoff points, zero wins, and just two top 5s to his name, is watching his postseason hopes slip further away with every underwhelming finish. No top 10 and 2 DNFs too. It’s a rookie campaign stretched thin. Meanwhile, Christopher Bell is holding court near the top. Sitting fourth overall, with three wins, seven top fives, and 11 top tens, Bell has banked 16 playoff points and is very much a title threat. For Gibbs, the road to redemption is now or never. And for Bell, Pocono was just a hiccup in a championship-caliber run.