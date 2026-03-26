Joe Gibbs & Co. Delivers Shaky Response as Spire Attorney Exposes JGR’s False Claims

What was supposed to be a strong defense from Joe Gibbs Racing is looking weak. As both sides’ attorneys presented themselves, JGR’s attorney Thomas Melsheimer’s explanations are raising more questions than answers as Spire corners them.

Joe Gibbs Racing goes all defensive

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“We’re trying to protect our information. That’s it,” Melsheimer told the media right outside the court as the preliminary injunction hearing came to an end. This was the first time that the Joe Gibbs Racing v. Chris Gabehart matter went to court. Earlier in February, the former accused Gabehart, who worked with the team for over a decade, of stealing sensitive team information and allegedly disclosing it to Spire Motorsports, where he was prepared to join at around the same time.

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While matters like these don’t usually proceed this far as they can be settled outside of court as well, Joe Gibbs seems to be rather serious with the allegations, as Melsheimer mentioned: “It’s our property. It’s our trade secrets, it’s our confidential information. That’s all we’re trying to protect.”

JGR alleged that Gabehart stole core competitive and operational data from the team, which included the team’s confidential ‘trade secrets,’ photos, and related files. Moreover, they also claimed he possessed their race data, including setups and performance. Now, this was the main issue in terms of competition, as Spire Motorsports would get an upper hand through this.

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At the same time, however, Joe Gibbs Racing has admitted not having direct evidence that the data has ended up with Spire so far, which the latter’s attorney seemed to make the most of.

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Spire’s attorney targets JGR’s accusations

Lawrence Cameron, representing Spire Motorsports in the lawsuit, had pretty strong statements against Joe Gibbs’ accusations. He claimed that all the data that the plaintiffs presented at the hearing was publicly available, and that there was no evidence whatsoever revealing that the allegedly stolen data ended up with Spire in the first place.

“What’s been discussed in court today and in the court filings is essentially a spreadsheet with some publicly available data. I mean, there just is no evidence to support those allegations in Spire. Because it didn’t happen,” he said.

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“Spire doesn’t want their data, didn’t ask for their data, doesn’t need their data. We look forward to seeing them when the race track is happening,” while this might have come out as a little more savage, considering how big JGR’s operations are, Cameron was rather confident with his statements.

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The first sparks in the Chris Gabehart – Joe Gibbs Racing situation were noticed back in November, when he asked to work in a different position with the team, but was subsequently denied. He then decided to resign, making it a mutual decision. However, earlier in February, JGR claimed that they had terminated Gabehart’s contract and then filed the lawsuit.

Another interesting aspect was revealed earlier yesterday in Spire Motorsports’ lawsuit filing. It claimed that Joe Gibbs Racing violated Chris Gabehart’s contract, since he was not paid while working. However, there have been no updates on this.

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Understandably, JGR did not want Gabehart working with Spire in the future, since they claimed he had the team’s data. This was one of the main aspects of the preliminary hearing, which took place earlier today.

Court makes no decision on JGR’s preliminary injunction hearing

Judge Susan C. Rodriguez did not make a ruling on Thursday as the preliminary injunction hearing of Joe Gibbs Racing v. Chris Gabehart concluded. The federal court had earlier allowed Gabehart to work with Spire Motorsports (the official announcement from the team came in last month); however, seeing the high stakes of the lawsuit, they ruled that he couldn’t work in the same position that he did with Joe Gibbs Racing. This was to essentially rule out the leaking of any sensitive data, which the latter accused Gabehart of stealing.

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Imago NASCAR, Motorsport, USA Cup Series-Practice and Qualifying Oct 25, 2025 Martinsville, Virginia, USA Joe Gibbs Racing competition director Chris Gabehart before NASCAR Cup Series Xfinity 500 Practice and Qualifying at Martinsville Speedway. Martinsville Martinsville Speedway Virginia USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xGregxAtkinsx 20251025_szo_yr6_0132

The photographs found on Gabehart’s electronic devices, which JGR used as evidence, were claimed to be the “crown jewel” of information. Furthermore, they mentioned that Spire hired Gabehart to acquire that information, which, of course, Melsheimer labeled as “cheating.” Another claim that he made was that Gabehart was being paid significantly more than what his payroll was with Joe Gibbs Racing.

So, with the first hearing coming to an end with no decision from the court, Gabehart will still have restrictions working for the team. This is peak time for him to make the most use of his talent within the team, considering the 2026 Cup Series season is completely operational. While Joe Gibbs Racing has already won a race, Spire is still struggling with its pace despite having the likes of Carson Hocevar signed.