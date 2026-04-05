Joe Gibbs & Co. Finds New Hope Against Dale Jr’s Dominance After Thwarting Rockingham Sweep

Rockingham could’ve been yet another feather in the cap for Dale Jr., who owned JR Motorsports in 2026. After all, the team that has won three of the last four races was on course to win another. But William Sawalich had other plans. And with a 1-2 finish, his team, Joe Gibbs Racing, found a much-needed breakthrough to challenge JR Motorsports’ dominance.

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William Sawalich and Co. help JGR bounce back

On Saturday, pole winner Corey Day started and maintained a perfect start to the race. The JR Motorsports driver won the first two stages and looked set to win yet another race for Dale Jr. However, some pit road mishaps paved the way for JGR’s William Sawalich to capitalize, and capitalized he did.

Speaking after the race on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio, the Rockingham race winner said, “It feels amazing. We didn’t even have to touch it on our stops, and honestly, everything played out correctly, and I just feel like it was a good day for us, a good points day.

“I didn’t qualify too well and had to make up for that in stage one, and then after that, we had good restart after good restart and good track position and just capitalized on everything that came before us.”

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As for what he learned about being a leader and controlling the race in the final stage, Sawalich said he learned he is capable of getting the job done when it matters. He clarified that he had that self-belief all along, but all he needed was getting up front and remembering that he and his JGR team had the speed all along.

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This was Sawalich’s first win in not just the O’Reilly Series but in all of his 64 starts in NASCAR so far. The fact that this win came after so long wasn’t lost on his teammates as well as his rivals. His win also ended JR Motorsports’ five-race streak and gave Joe Gibbs Racing a very crucial momentum shift in the season.

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JGR’s Brandon Jones finished second, and with that, the team has finally managed to get one driver in the top 10. Sawalich himself stands at 11th. After the race, Jones claimed he had been where Sawalich is. “They ran a flawless race today. I really saw it. He flawlessly executed that restart, and it’s hard to do when you don’t have as many shots at it, that many chances, and it just makes me really proud of everyone at JGR,” Jones added.

The current points leader in the O’Reilly Series, Justin Allgaier, also empathized with Sawalich. He claimed he ‘can’t even imagine the emotions’ the race winner would’ve felt after securing his first ever NASCAR win. He stated that no driver wants to go through difficult days and phases, but they are important nonetheless.

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“A lot of these younger guys, they win at every level at really an alarming rate, and you get here and expect it to be the same and it just doesn’t go that way. You start questioning everything – the team, the people and yourself – and it’s a hard place to be in,” Allgaier said.

Sawalich notably won 13 races in the ARCA Series. The JRM driver stated that he has also gone through what Sawalich did in that regard. But having a day as he had at Rockingham, where a driver perseveres and executes well, he wouldn’t be surprised if the JGR driver wins more races this season.

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Who is the key behind Dale Jr.’s team dominating in 2026?

While Justin Allgaier’s masterful driving is a big factor behind his three wins and three top 5 finishes in 2026, a key decision ahead of the season could be the biggest factor behind JRM’s domination. That reason was the inclusion of Rodney Childers as the crew chief of the #1 team.

Now, it’s worth mentioning that Childers’ drivers, Carson Kvapil and Connor Zilsch, haven’t won a race so far this season. But his championship-winning pedigree and vast amount of experience would undoubtedly have made a huge impact within Dale Jr.’s team.

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This was something which Childers himself believes. In a recent interview, he said, “I don’t know what anyone else would say, but I do feel like I have made the whole place better, and that’s important to me. That’s what my main goal was, not to just make the #1 car run good, but to make the whole organization better with a lot of small details that some people don’t think matter.”

With that said, it’ll be interesting to see if Dale Jr.‘s JRM can continue its domination in 2026 or if JGR can present a worthy challenge.