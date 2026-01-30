Joe Gibbs Cup Driver Sparks Online Frenzy as Fans Beg Tony Stewart’s Iconic Dirt Track to Make NASCAR Return

All it took was two words to put NASCAR fans’ hopes in Tony Stewart’s hands. It began when MRN Radio’s Jeff Striegle asked which off-schedule track fans and drivers would like to see return to the Cup calendar. A Joe Gibbs Racing driver answered candidly, and with Tony Stewart’s track-owning legacy now in focus, fans have rallied behind the idea—urging the three-time Cup champion to act.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“@EldoraSpeedway,” Chase Briscoe wrote.

And while Briscoe didn’t hesitate to answer, he quickly found a lot of NASCAR enthusiasts supporting its return. And why wouldn’t they?

ADVERTISEMENT

Eldora isn’t just another suggestion; it is one of the most storied tracks in American motorsport.

Known as the Big E, Eldora Speedway is a 1/2-mile, high-banked clay oval in Rossburg, Ohio, that has hosted premier dirt racing events since 1954, including the World 100 and Dirt Late Model Dream, drawing large crowds and widespread acclaim.

ADVERTISEMENT

The track became part of NASCAR lore when it was added to the Camping World Truck Series schedule in 2013, marking the first try for a NASCAR national touring series in more than four decades.

However, Eldora’s connection to NASCAR runs deeper than one event. The track has a rich history of attracting top talent across multiple disciplines, from charity races that brought NASCAR stars to its dirt surface to the annual truck series races that became fan favorites before they dropped off the schedule after 2019.

ADVERTISEMENT

News served to you like never before! Prefer us on Google, To get latest news on feed Prefer Us on Google

Tony Stewart, who owns Eldora, has long believed that the venue could host even more, especially Xfinity and Cup Series races on dirt, not just trucks.

“Maybe one of these days, we’ll get an Xfinity or Cup race here,” Stewart said in 2018. “We’ve proven we can run the vehicles here. And the Truck drivers that have never been here before can get around here really well. If a truck can get around here, a Cup or Xfinity car can do it too. Who knows?”

And that belief isn’t just theoretical. Stewart has invested significantly in the facility over the years, upgrading infrastructure and broadcasting capabilities to support larger and more professional events while keeping the traditional spirit alive.

ADVERTISEMENT

And as recently as 2025, he unveiled a $10 million expansion plan at Eldora that includes a new national dirt racing league and enhanced facilities—moves that further position the track as a hub for future high-profile events and strengthen the case for someday hosting a Cup Series race.

Imago Motorsport, Herren, USA, Dragster Drag Race Midwest Nationals Sep 28, 2025 Madison, IL, USA NHRA top fuel driver Tony Stewart during the Midwest Nationals at World Wide Technology Raceway. Madison World Wide Technology Raceway IL USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xMarkxJ.xRebilasx 20250928_mjr_su5_026

And that is exactly why the fans cannot help but be at the mercy of the 54-year-old veteran.

ADVERTISEMENT

Fans make a loud case for Eldora’s NASCAR revival

The moment Chase Briscoe took a stand to push for a return to the iconic Eldora Speedway, social media immediately lit up.

Fans weren’t just intrigued; they were actively begging Tony Stewart and NASCAR to bring back the dirt race that once delivered some of the sport’s most memorable moments.

ADVERTISEMENT

The reaction was immediate and enthusiastic, with one fan calling out directly to the former NASCAR Cup Series champion.

“Let’s do it @TonyStewart!,” they said.

Another user wasn’t just hopeful; they were demanding a bigger spectacle, writing, “2027 CLASH PLEASEEEEEEEEE.”

ADVERTISEMENT

And this could definitely benefit fans and drivers, who have been sounding off on Bowman Gray Stadium’s icy weather as the Clash’s new home.

Moving the coveted event to Eldora Speedway would definitely solve the problem of cold and chilly conditions. However, others focused on the bigger picture, arguing that NASCAR is overdue for more dirt action.

One fan pointed out, writing, “Solid choice. Especially if NASCAR is jonesing for another dirt race.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Another supporter made the emotional case, stating, “I would do anything for Eldora to be on any NASCAR schedule again!”

A separate group of fans took the logic even further, arguing that the Truck Series is built for dirt

“No idea why trucks don’t race on dirt still. They’re trucks, they’re supposed to be off road and dirty, a dirt race is perfect for them,” one fan wrote, echoing a common sentiment among dirt racing purists.

And for those who still needed convincing, the excitement was simple and clear: “Honestly, would love that!”

The collective response makes one thing obvious: if NASCAR is listening, the fans are ready, loudly, and they are not shy about it.